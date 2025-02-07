WWE stars to confirm their heel turn on SmackDown following incident at the Royal Rumble? Possibility explored

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be the first episode of the Friday show since the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Last weekend, a lot happened, including several stars returning. However, not only did a certain tag team return but also seemingly turned heel.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championship against Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. However, DIY received some assistance as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins unexpectedly returned and took out MCMG. While it seemed like all was well, they also took out the Tag Team Champions. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Street Profits can continue to reveal their true motives.

On SmackDown tonight, Montez and Angelo can address their actions on Royal Rumble and explain that no other tag team is allowed near DIY. They can also state that if it means taking out other teams and wreaking havoc on the roster, they will do just that to get their hands on the WWE Tag Team Champions.

Fans have been wanting to see The Street Profits be featured more prominently on SmackDown lately and by introducing a heel character, the two can give fans a new intriguing side of their characters, especially if they are going to be part of the title picture.

Why didn't The Street Profits stick to being heels on WWE SmackDown?

In 2023, The Street Profits aligned with Bobby Lashley to form The Pride on the Friday show. They were originally marketed as heels and would attack stars like the LWO, The Brawling Brutes, and even The O.C. However, Montez Ford noted the reason why the company decided to turn them face.

While on Busted Open Radio in April last year, Montez Ford said that although they tried to make the fans hate them, the audience wasn't having it. Ford shared that due to the fans' passion, they continued being a babyface in the latter part of 2024 until Bobby Lashley's WWE departure.

"When the fans are passionate about something, when they want something, when they demand it, for the most part, they're so intent with it," Ford continued. "You know that passion is real because it comes from the heart. They have every right to feel that way." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen what will happen next to The Street Profits and the rest of SmackDown's tag team division.

