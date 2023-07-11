WWE stars to reunite after 7 years to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez? Exploring possible switch

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez stunned the world by beating the fearsome duo of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WWE Money in the Bank. Morgan pinned Rousey following an Oblivion to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for a second time. Not only was it a tremendous win, but it was also unexpected.

Who might challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez now that they are champions? A lot of women will most certainly be eyeing the belts, creating a competitive atmosphere. While Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are presently the top contenders for the title, an old team may resurface in the future to feud with the current champions.

The Disingenuous, comprising Emma and Dana Brooke, is the team being discussed here. Emma and Brooke founded it in 2015 and were successful as a tag team. Although there were no women's tag team titles at the time, the two were on the verge of dominating the division when Emma was forced to depart due to an unfortunate injury. This forced Brooke to pair up with Charlotte, the then RAW Women's Champion.

Since Emma and Brooke are currently receiving some fan attention and share the same brand, their former alliance might be revisited. They both have the potential to strengthen one another's personalities and perhaps benefit the Women's Tag Team division.

The reunion of Team Disingenuous may inspire the creative team to devise new and exciting rivalries, such as Emma and Dana teaming up to feud against Morgan and Rodriguez, who are attempting to improve the tag team division.

Dana Brooke wants to win WWE women's championship with Emma

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is something Dana Brooke has stated she wants to win with Emma. Brooke discussed working with Emma once more in an interview with Steve Fall of NBC's Ten Count podcast.

“Emma and I have had an amazing history together. With those tag team titles… They weren’t in the picture when we were teaming together, so I’d like to pick up where we left off and go for those tag team titles,” Brooke said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

chey ⚡️ @meloismone DANA BROOKE AND EMMA ARE ON THE SAME BRAND?! PUT THEM TOGETHER AGAIN DANA BROOKE AND EMMA ARE ON THE SAME BRAND?! PUT THEM TOGETHER AGAIN

We'll have to wait and see if Dana Brooke and Emma wind up working together again. It will be nostalgic for fans who have seen them work together in NXT.

