WWE Storyline Update: Daniel Bryan goes on a rant about Becky Lynch

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

WWE Champion and SmackDown Live Superstar Daniel Bryan is no stranger to letting his voice be heard these days.

During a recent installment of a new WWE series entitled: "The Day Of...", he voiced his opinions pertaining to the WWE locker room all over social media, WWE cameras followed Daniel Bryan around for the day where he took advantage of this golden opportunity to throw some low blows at Becky Lynch.

Daniel Bryan was followed around by WWE correspondents Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome as he prepared to do battle with AJ Styles just hours before their encounter at WWE TLC. During this time, Bryan interrupted an episode of "WWE Live Now!" where he began his tirade.

During this interruption, as noted above, Daniel Bryan lost his temper on Cathy Kelly and Mike Rome, as he went off about Becky Lynch's popularity, especially through her social media posts and how the focus isn't solely on two men who have wrestled and trained for their entire lives for this business instead.[H/T WrestlingINC]

"You guys come out here and you talk about the best tweet that a woman who calls herself 'The Man' put out this week," Bryan exclaimed. "Don't you guys know that social media is a trap? We have two guys who have done a ton of deep thinking about professional wrestling. Not on social media, not talking about Tweets or Instagrams or Facebooks or anything else. You've go two guys who have spent their whole lives getting in the ring and fighting other men and you guys want to talk about tweets?! You guys want to come in here and sell your Christmas t-shirts?! It's garbage! What you guys do is garbage!"

Daniel Bryan is slated to defend his WWE Championship soon at the Royal Rumble on January 27th, 2019 from Phoenix, AZ. No word yet as to who may be his potential opponent.

