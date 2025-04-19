WWE has subtly revealed 39-year-old star as Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has issued an open challenge on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe is busy speculating which star could answer The Viper’s call. Interestingly, however, the Stamford-based promotion could have subtly revealed that Karrion Kross will be The Apex Predator’s opponent in Las Vegas.
Randy Orton delivered an in-ring promo on this week’s episode of SmackDown. The Viper noted that he can’t miss WrestleMania 41 since it would be the 20th 'Mania appearance of his career. The 14-time WWE World Champion was initially booked to face Kevin Owens at the Show of Shows.
However, his former R-KO teammate revealed a few weeks ago that he had been fighting his matches for several months with a vicious neck injury. The Prizefighter stated a few weeks ago that he needed to undergo surgery and wouldn’t be back for an indefinite period. The Apex Predator issued an open challenge this week. WWE posted a video of Randy Orton’s promo on its official X account. Interestingly, the caption of the tweet hinted that Karrion Kross could face The Viper.
References to time ticking and countdowns are signature messages used by the former leader of The Final Testament. Interestingly, The Viper recently noted that Kevin Owens’ piledriver back in November 2024 brought back the voices in his head. Moreover, he was also ready to Punt Kick the former Universal Champion.
This suggests that Randy Orton’s Legend Killer gimmick could soon make a comeback. If WWE sends Karrion Kross to face The Viper in Las Vegas, he could successfully bring out the 14-time world champion’s dark side. He has already successfully corrupted The Miz and The New Day. Now, Orton could be next in line. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
Randy Orton hinted at an imminent heel turn ahead of WrestleMania 41
This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Randy Orton seemed rather desperate for a match at WrestleMania 41. While issuing the open challenge during his segment on the blue brand, The Viper noted that anybody in the locker room could face him on Sunday.
Additionally, he even said that not just WWE Superstars, but anybody owning a pair of wrestling boots or anybody who gets wind of his challenge could face him at the Show of Shows. Interestingly, Orton also referred to himself as 'The Legend Killer.'
Thus, there is a high chance that WrestleMania 41 could see The Legend Killer fully resurrected and Orton turning heel. The Viper has already noted that he would be coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship following the Show of Shows in Las Vegas.
Thus, he might show no mercy to either John Cena or Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event following 'Mania. Interestingly, the venue for the PLE is St. Louis, which is The Apex Predator’s home turf. While this is also speculation at this point, it would be interesting to see who answers Randy Orton’s open challenge on Night Two of WrestleMania.