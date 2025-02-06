WWE Superstar to dethrone Gunther at Elimination Chamber and set up rematch with Jey Uso? Exploring the potential

Gunther is preparing to defend his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, with Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso seemingly emerging as the main candidate to challenge him. The two superstars have history, as The Ring General has defeated The Yeet Master in all three matches they had in WWE.

Jey Uso is hopeful that this time, he will dethrone Gunther and become a world champion for the first time in his WWE career. Still, the reigning champion could have another title defense, this time at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada, on March 1.

His opponent could be Jimmy Uso. Since his return, Jimmy has become a face and a fan favorite. So, he could go after the Ring General and dethrone him, setting up a rematch with his brother at WrestleMania 41.

The Usos faced off against each other last April at WrestleMania 40, in a Brother vs. Brother Match, where the Yeet Master emerged victorious. Thus, now they could have a rematch, but this time, the World Heavyweight Championship would be on the line.

Even though this scenario would bring excitement to fans, given Gunther's great work as a heel, WWE Creative is unlikely to pursue it. Instead, the final part between Gunther and Jey Uso is expected to take place at WrestleMania 41.

CM Punk praises Jey Uso for winning the Royal Rumble

The Best in the World wanted to win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania for the first time in his career. Still, he was eliminated by Logan Paul a few moments after he had eliminated his rivals Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

In an interview with the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, CM Punk praised the Yeet Master for his victory at the Royal Rumble, calling it 'fantastic.'

"Jey winning is fantastic. When you have somebody in there like John Cena that everyone is going to immediately assume, ‘LOL Cena is going to win,'" CM Punk said. (H/T Collider)

Unlike Jey Uso, CM Punk's path to WrestleMania remains unclear. He needs to win the Elimination Chamber match to earn a title match at Mania.

