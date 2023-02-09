WWE Superstar eclipses Roman Reigns, huge debate to finally end - 5 biggest feuds on RAW and SmackDown ahead of Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is less than ten days away. The upcoming premium live event will be the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania Hollywood. The WWE creative team has majorly stepped up its game since Triple H took over, and there are now multiple compelling rivalries to draw interest without necessarily involving a title.

Here, we look at the biggest WWE feuds on RAW and SmackDown heading into Elimination Chamber. While most storylines will lead to a match at the upcoming premium live event, not all will end at the show. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match)

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline enjoyed a dominant run last year. But Sami Zayn's addition to the group elevated the storyline to a different level. WWE fans watched Zayn's relationship with each Bloodline member change over the months.

He sacrificed Kevin Owens for the stable but could not watch his best friend fall victim to the Tribal Chief's cruel intentions. This moment gave us arguably the first WWE Superstar to overshadow Roman Reigns in three years as we finally had a babyface who was as over with the crowd as the heel Tribal Chief.

Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble and shocked the world. He returned on SmackDown to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and the two are set to lock horns in a title match at Elimination Chamber. Although their feud is only a couple of weeks old, the history between Reigns and Sami Zayn makes their rivalry bigger than anything else in the business.

Fans are excited to watch Zayn take on Reigns in front of his home crowd on February 18. Reigns wishes to punish the former Honorary Uce for breaking up The Bloodline as he holds him responsible for Jey Uso walking out. But Zayn is prepared to get his revenge on The Bloodline by dethroning the Tribal Chief. This rivalry is far from over, and we will see its first chapter unfold at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#2 Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley (The Ultimate Tiebreaker)

Ever since Bobby Lashley arrived in WWE, everyone wanted to know if he could beat Brock Lesnar. The never-ending debates stemmed from their similar backgrounds. Lashley took a long time to touch the same level as Lesnar. But then we saw The Beast return as a babyface, giving us the best version of Brock Lesnar since the early 2000s.

We have seen the two superstars square off twice in the past, each picking up a victory. They are expected to lock horns in their third match, which could be a tiebreaker to establish a superior athlete as long as there is a clean finish. For now, WWE is booking both superstars as two equal babyfaces.

It makes sense, considering that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley can lock horns in one of the most legitimately dangerous matches in pro wrestling history. However, a reunited Hurt Business could tip the scales in Lashley's favor. Lesnar is brilliant when he is invested in storylines and his matches. We expect nothing less than a blockbuster ending to this epic feud between Lesnar and Lashley on WWE RAW.

#3 Edge vs. Finn Balor (The history and the future of Judgment Day)

Edge created Judgment Day to carry out his evil intentions on RAW, but he became the group's biggest victim. Finn Balor took charge of the stable and slowly saw Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik click with the right chemistry. Together, they continued to torment The Rated-R Superstar and didn't hesitate to punish his wife, Beth Phoenix, along the way.

Edge and Phoenix are set to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. Although expectations are high for the upcoming match, it might not be the end of their feud. We might see Edge and Finn Balor continue their feud on RAW as the past and present of Judgment Day battle for supremacy.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR I may be vintage but I still got wheels I may be vintage but I still got wheels https://t.co/0neJ5AtTvn

Edge recently referred to Finn Balor as the leader, and they have the potential to deliver one of Rated-R Superstar's finest rivalries as he inches closer to retirement. The storyline has been going on for a long time, but it needs a final chapter that scripts a compelling ending and establishes Judgment Day as a legitimate threat in WWE. With The Bloodline's popularity, the creative team needs equally good stables for future rivalries.

#4 Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber Match for United States Championship)

Seth Rollins has been the most consistent performer in WWE over the last year. One of his biggest rivalries recently was against Austin Theory when they feuded for the United States Championship on RAW. Interestingly, Theory is set to put his title on the line in the Elimination Chamber match, where Rollins will be one of the challengers.

After the year that Rollins has had, it's a shame that he was not involved in the world title picture. He deserves to walk out of the upcoming match with the United States Championship on his shoulder. It is no secret that Rollins has been unanimously hailed as a top favorite to win the Elimination Chamber Match.

Rollins has played a huge role in helping Theory navigate the waters since Vince McMahon's exit. The Architect has helped the champion draw heat, and he could take the gold for his price at Elimination Chamber.

#5 Becky Lynch vs. Bayley (Unfinished business between friends-turned-foes)

Becky Lynch and Bayley have been in a brutal feud since the latter returned. Bayley also has Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to back her up against The Man when she is not busy hurling personal insults. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions also tried to help The Role Model when she locked horns with Lynch in a vicious Steel Cage Match on RAW.

However, The Man had a plan of her own. The match's final minutes saw legendary superstar Lita return and attack Damage CTRL at ringside. She also hit Bayley with the cage door to push her back inside the ring, where Lynch used a Manhandle Slam to seal her win. Bayley lost the match, but she will come back looking for revenge.

Becky Lynch and Lita will still have the odds stacked against them when they meet Damage CTRL on RAW. But Lita could always call in a favor from her best friend and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to help even the numbers. Considering Elimination Chamber is in Canada, Stratus could return for a match in her hometown.

A 6-woman tag team match between Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus, and Damage CTRL could work wonders for Elimination Chamber. This match will feature legends of the past, superstars of the present, and talents of the future. The sheer potential of the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bayley makes it one of the biggest feuds in WWE today, and it could have a lot more in store.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes