WWE superstar to replace LA Knight against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring major swerve 

WWE teased a potential match between LA Knight and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023 on SmackDown's season premiere this week. Since then, many in the WWE Universe have had mixed opinions about this clash between the duo. While most are excited, there is a chance fans might not get to witness Knight take on Reigns.

Leading up to Crown Jewel, WWE could book an angle where a Bloodline member takes out Knight weeks before the event. When the match is in jeopardy as a result, and Reigns is without an opponent, Cena could avenge Knight, and repay what the latter did for him at Fastlane 2023.

While the angle is purely speculative, it is possible, considering that John Cena is advertised for Crown Jewel 2023, he isn't booked for a match yet. Another reason the story could work is because by booking this match, WWE won't jeopardize LA Knight's current run. Also, by facing Cena and beating him, Reigns could be labeled as the new GOAT on SmackDown.

Given reports suggest the Stamford-based promotion will book Reigns to break records generations haven't seen, a victory against Cena at Crown Jewel could be the start. While it might not be the best decision to keep Knight away from Saudi, for this angle, it works well. Also if necessary, Knight could accompany Cena ringside. It will be interesting to see if something like that takes place.

WWE legend John Cena is also rumored to face a Bloodline member at Crown Jewel

On this week's SmackDown, when John Cena told Roman Reigns he hadn't earned the opportunity to face him now, fans were disappointed, thinking they wouldn't see the 16-time World Champion compete at Crown Jewel. However, that is far from true, and there is nothing to worry about.

Even though there is no clear opponent for John Cena yet, WWE has advertised the legendary figure for the premium live event. As per rumors, the Stamford-based promotion is looking towards booking a bout between Cena and Bloodline member Solo Sikoa at the PLE in Saudi Arabia.

In the coming weeks, WWE is expected to develop a storyline involving Cena and Sikoa. Given the current situation, and the small clashes seen between Cena and Sikoa rather frequently of late, a match between the two would make perfect sense. It will also give The Enforcer a massive push in the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

However, before thinking about a match between the duo, it is necessary to see how the entire saga unfolds on SmackDown. Whether Cena faces Solo or Roman Reigns, the 16-time World Champion can expect a huge pop when he makes his entrance in Saudi Arabia.