WWE Superstar to replace Liv Morgan in Women’s Elimination Chamber Match due to her injury? Possibility analyzed

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan qualified for the Elimination Chamber on last week’s episode of RAW. However, there’s a chance that the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion may not be able to compete in the match. Moreover, the woman she defeated to qualify, IYO SKY, could now take her place in Toronto on March 1, 2025.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of the Damage CTRL on this week’s episode of RAW. While The Judgment Day women looked poised to win, The Miracle Kid busted her head open during the match and bled profusely.

The bout ended with The Genius of The Sky executing her Over The Moonsault on Morgan to secure the victory. While Rodriguez took the former Women’s World Champion back to the locker room, Liv Morgan appeared to be seriously injured. Therefore, it's possible she could be replaced by SKY in the chamber.

Trending

Expand Tweet

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

After all, the Damage CTRL member lost her match via disqualification owing to an unexpected interference from Rhea Ripley. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation for now.

Liv Morgan could settle an old score with Tiffany Stratton

Since Liv Morgan dropped her Women’s World Championship, WWE has not pushed her for the singles title again. Instead, Rhea Ripley has gained a new rival in the form of Nia Jax. After defeating The Irresistible Force at Saturday Night’s Main Event, she now appears to focus on her former nemesis, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

On the other hand, the storyline hasn’t seen Liv Morgan invoke her rematch clause, and she is being pushed for tag team wrestling alongside Raquel Rodriguez. However, now that she has lost a big tag match and has qualified for the Elimination Chamber, it seems she could be headed for another singles title.

Tiffany Stratton doesn’t have any strong contenders for her title at the moment. However, she has a small beef with Morgan over Dominik Mysterio. Notably, in the lead-up to the 2024 Crown Jewel, Tiffy had set her sights on The Miracle Kid’s on-screen boyfriend and hinted that she wanted to date Dom.

Thus, the company could use this to pit Morgan and Tiffany Stratton against each other at WrestleMania 41. This would keep The Judgment Day member’s top card status relevant while giving The Buff Barbie a big push in her maiden run as the WWE Women’s Champion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Morgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback