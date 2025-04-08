WWE Superstar to turn heel after 285 days and rejoin the Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

Judgment Day is preparing for WrestleMania 41, where Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor will compete in a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship. The match will also feature the reigning champion Bron Breakker, and Penta.

The Judgment Day wants to add more gold after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recently became Women's Tag Team Champions. However, WrestleMania 41 might not only be about claiming gold for the faction, but it could also see a familiar face return to The Judgment Day.

This familiar face is Rhea Ripley. Monday on RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce welcomed The Eradicator to the ring for a face-off with Bianca Belair and the reigning Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

Pearce accidentally mentioned that Rhea represented The Judgment Day, which could tease a future storyline for WWE. In that scenario, The Prince could meet with Ripley and secretly offer her a spot in the faction should she turn heel and reclaim the Women's World Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

That way, he would get under Liv Morgan's skin, as the latter was the one that inserted Dirty Dom into the Intercontinental Championship picture. Since Liv and Dom have a feud with Rhea Ripley, if the latter turns heel and reunites with Finn Balor, the couple could be forced to leave the faction, allowing Finn Balor to re-form it.

It is unknown if WWE Creative has such plans, but it would allow Rhea to turn heel after 285 days and re-ignite her feud with Liv Morgan, which ended in early January. It would also allow Finn Balor to turn on Dominik Mysterio and start a feud with him amid tension between the two Judgment Day superstars.

The Judgment Day's star duo to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41

Judgment Day star duo Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will eventually defend their Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41.

As WWE announced, this coming Friday on SmackDown, a gauntlet match will determine the duo that will challenge Liv and Raquel for the titles at 'Mania.

Catana Chance and Kayden Carter, Bayley and the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, and Michin and B-Fab will compete for a chance at the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Based on what has happened recently on RAW, Lyra and Bayley should be the ones to stand tall and go on to face Liv and Raquel, adding a new angle to their feud.

