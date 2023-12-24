WWE Superstar to turn heel after 331 days and cost Seth Rollins against Drew McIntyre at RAW: Day 1? Exploring the possibility

On the Day 1 edition of RAW, Drew McIntyre will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. This will be McIntyre's second opportunity at gold after he lost to Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023. Hence, it's obvious that The Scottish Warrior will try to make the most of this opportunity.

However, given the run Seth Rollins is on, it won't be difficult to beat him. Since winning the title at Night of Champions in May 2023, The Visionary has beaten several big names and has cemented quite a decent run on RAW. But, on Day 1, a WWE Superstar could return and cost Rollins the title.

The superstar in question is Sami Zayn. During the upcoming match between McIntyre and Rollins, Zayn could return, turn heel, and help the Scotsmen win the title.

The reason why he could do this can be attributed to his relating with the man McIntyre has become currently. Like Drew, Zayn was also robbed of many opportunities.

While the angle is speculative, it would add plenty of thrill to the title picture. It will also be a decent way to introduce the Canadian superstar back on television. The former Intercontinental Champion is currently out of action, as McIntyre attacked him a few weeks ago on RAW.

Former WWE writer says Drew McIntyre has been spot-on recently

Since turning heel, Drew McIntyre has been experiencing a great time on RAW. From amazing promos to good matches, The Scottish Warrior has been at the center of things on the red brand. For the same, McIntyre recently received praise from a former WWE head writer.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former head writer, Vince Russo, mentioned that WWE booked McIntyre horribly this year. However, the veteran added that The Scottish Warrior has been spot on recently.

"I know they have booked him horribly for much much much of the year. But see I don't put that on Drew. They have booked him horribly. This Drew we have seen... What he has done bro the last month, I thought has been spot on," said Russo. [From 16:08 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has indeed done well for himself. Leading up to WrestleMania 40, it will be interesting to see the rivalries McIntyre is involved in. However, until then, fans will be keen to see him face Seth Rollins on the Day 1 edition of RAW.

