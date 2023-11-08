WWE to surprisingly add 5-time champion to The Judgment Day's WarGames team? Exploring potential scenario

This week on WWE RAW, it was announced that The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh would battle Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn inside the WarGames structure in less than three weeks at Survivor Series.

Many fans have speculated that another star could be added to either side to make it a five-on-five match. While several talents could join the babyface squad, only one performer could realistically combine forces with The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley is no stranger to the WarGames structure, but in the past, she has competed only in the women's match. This year, she will face Zoey Stark with her WWE Women's World Championship on the line.

If the title match kicks off the show, then there is a chance that Ripley could find a way to be added to the Men's WarGames contest since many fans would expect her to be at ringside or at least interfere in some way.

Will Rhea Ripley make history at WWE Survivor Series?

Women have had their own WarGames matches in the past but have never been added to the men's contest. Rhea Ripley has proven that she could take on male competitors if she needed to to ensure The Judgment Day came out on top.

The WarGames cage is locked as soon as the participants enter and the match begins. However, several people in the past have found a way to join the action. Hence, even if Ripley isn't officially added to the bout, she could somehow ensure her presence is felt in Chicago.

The five-time champion could make history if she can take down the babyface team on November 25 to aid her stablemates.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will be inside the WarGames cage in Chicago? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

