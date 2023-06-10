WWE teased major title match on SmackDown? Putting together the clues!

The latest edition of SmackDown moved WWE and its storyline's one step forward towards Money in the Bank. The show witnessed the unveiling of the new WWE Women’s Championship and the epic return of Charlotte Flair. Also, a major teaser was dropped for a potential title match at the iconic O2 Arena in London three weeks from now.

Charlotte Flair returned and demanded a title match against Asuka. Adam Pearce booked the match for the go-home edition of SmackDown for Money in the Bank. The match maker also promised to give Bianca Belair a rematch against the Empress of Tomorrow. All of this could lead to a triple threat WWE Women’s Championship match at Money in the Bank.

The E.S.T. could cost Charlotte Flair her title match against Asuka on SmackDown before Money in the Bank. Bianca once again teased a heel turn on the show this week. The former RAW Women’s Champion’s actions could force Adam Pearce to book the three women in a title match at the July 1st premium live event.

As of this writing, WWE hasn’t booked any other match apart from the namesake ladder matches for the contract. More participants were added to the men and women’s ladder matches on the show this week. Both Bayley and IYO SKY punched their ticket to the premium live event by beating their opponents in qualifiers.

What’s in store for SmackDown next week?

The upcoming edition of the blue brand will emanate from the Rupp Arena in Lexington. The show will witness the return of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has a packed schedule leading up to the SummerSlam premium live event.

Also set for next Friday is a mixed tag team match between AJ Styles and Michin and Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Scarlett literally blinded Styles with an attack allowing Kross to put him in a Kross Jacket after Michin’s loss to Bayley.

Check out the full card below.

WWE is likely to announce more matches and segments for SmackDown between now and next Friday.

