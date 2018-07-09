WWE/UFC News: Paul Heyman reacts to Brock Lesnar's UFC return

Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman (right)

What’s the story?

Following the mega return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to the UFC, his on-screen advocate Paul Heyman took to Twitter in order to react to the shocking return of Lesnar to the Octagon and also had a short message for new UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

In case you didn’t know…

During this past Sunday’s UFC 226 event in Las Vegas, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar made his presence felt when he appeared cageside during the main event of the evening between former Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel “DC” Cormier.

DC eventually won the fight when he knocked out Miocic in the first round and became only the second fighter in history to hold two division championships simultaneously, after ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

However, DC called Lesnar inside the Octagon and the two men had a little back-and-forth before the latter would eventually go on to accept Cormier’s challenge to a heavyweight title fight in the near future.

The heart of the matter

Following Brock Lesnar’s Octagon confrontation with new UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, ‘The Beast Incarnate’s’ WWE advocate Paul Heyman took to social media in order to congratulate DC on his historic victory over Stipe Miocic. However, Heyman, on the other hand, also rather seemed to very excited for his client’s UFC return as well.

In his tweet, Heyman congratulated DC stating that he deserves all the props for achieving his lifelong dream and cementing his legacy in the UFC, but, on a completely different note, he also hyped up the return of his client Brock Lesnar, as he stated the following:

What’s next?

Daniel Cormier is currently slated to defend his UFC Heavyweight Title against Brock Lesnar in the near future, however, that means that Lesnar could possibly drop the WWE Universal Championship at some point down the road as well.

