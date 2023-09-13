WWE veteran to reunite with Nia Jax after 54 months and help her dethrone Rhea Ripley? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Universe is divided following this week's episode of RAW, as Nia Jax returned and staked her claim for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. She cost Raquel Rodriguez her match against The Eradicator before attacking the champion.

This will surely set up a title match between the two at Fastlane. While many would expect Mami to come out on top, WWE may book a massive surprise. Jax dethroning Ripley might get some solid heat, but she'd need help to counter Dominik Mysterio. Enter Tamina.

Nia Jax's cousin and former tag team partner could help her win the Women's World Championship as the pair reunite. They last teamed up at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, so there is scope for a reunion.

Jax can have a short "reign of terror" before dropping the belt back to Ripley or a babyface like Becky Lynch after she returns from NXT. Alternatively, WWE can use this feud to transition Rhea Ripley into a babyface. It would be a popular move, but where does it leave Judgment Day?

How could Rhea Ripley turn babyface after feuding with Nia Jax?

Mami's popularity continues to soar, so WWE should pull the trigger on a babyface turn during this feud. Nia Jax will remain a heel so she can be used to garner sympathy for Rhea Ripley through constant beatdowns.

They get worse and worse to the point where Dominik Mysterio is scared to accompany her to the ring, eventually leading to a title change. Nia and Tamina can dominate the RAW women's division for a few months.

Meanwhile, Ripley's potential babyface turn would cause quite a change for Judgment Day. They can continue to follow Mami's lead and alter their ways, too, but the likelier outcome is Rhea getting kicked out of the group in favor of a new heel female star—somebody like Cora Jade.

Do you think Nia Jax's return will lead to a babyface turn for Rhea Ripley? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

