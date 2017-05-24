WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Reby Hardy threatens to release phone calls in wake of Impact Wrestling Log releases

What is the latest development in the case between The Hardyz and Anthem Sports?

What did Reby Hardy have to say about the news released to Ed Nordholm

What’s the Story?

After Anthem Sports Executive Ed Nordholm released the Impact Wrestling log of communications regarding the Broken Hardy gimmick, Reby Hardy, Matt Hardy’s wife, responded on twitter by threatening to release phone calls that contradict the “inaccurate” records.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz left Impact Wrestling earlier this year after a dispute regarding contract stipulations. The Hardyz would continue their Broken Gimmick in Ring of Honor before being sent a cease and desist letter from Impact Wrestling threatening to sue the Hardy family for using the gimmick that TNA claimed they owned.

Reby and Matt have gone back and forth with various TNA employees and affiliates on twitter ranging from Zeb Coulter to Karen Jarrett.

Since the Hardy Boyz have returned to the WWE, many fans have expressed a desire to see the Broken Universe introduced to the WWE Universe, but the conflict over ownership has prevented any use of the Broken Gimmick in WWE much like it did in Ring of Honor.

Nordholm contacted PWInsider and released information attempting to prove that WWE had no interest in the gimmick and that Impact has complete ownership of the Broken Gimmick.

The following is an excerpt from the statement released to PWInsider:

“The facts are that we tried to accommodate the Hardys for their Ring of Honor engagements, and have tried to elicit an indication from WWE whether they have an interest in using the Broken Brilliance creative in WWE. We are not hoarding it from WWE; WWE is not interested in it. We fully respect the decision of Matt and Jeff to return to WWE and appreciate all of their contributions to Impact Wrestling. We wish them every success. Our focus is on the future and we will not have any further public comment on this matter. Ed Nordholm”

The heart of the matter

After this information was released, Reby took to twitter to denounce the information released by Anthem Sports and claimed that Impact attempted to get WWE to buy a gimmick they had no ownership of.

Inaccurate. Our attorney bills say otherwise & can act as a cute little "log" too. What are they trying to prove & to whom ? https://t.co/QTz88aRMS4 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 23, 2017

YALL ARE A JOKE & in that aspect alone, YOU ALREADY LOST. But we can - and will - make the L official, my dude.@EdNordholm #NoCredEd — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 23, 2017

Long story short: TNA tried a literal sales pitch on WWE re: #BROKEN gimmick (which isn't legally theirs) & they said "LOLZ yeah no, thanks" — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 23, 2017

Anthem mad because WWE didn't fall for their offensive money grab. That type of "business" is right on par with @RealJeffJarrett gold scam — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

Reby also claimed that Impact’s latest news release demonstrated a breach of their confidentiality agreement. She also claimed that she can release phone call information that would contradict the reports issued by Anthem Sports.

I just think it's cute that TNA feels the need to "prove" themselves to randoms on the internet. Know why we don't bother ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

Oh. And you might want to try spamming dirtsheets with the ACTUAL final version of that contract if you're going to break confidentiality — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

But hey, that's cool. Something else we'll add to the list of offenses. Thanks ! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

Should we release the phonecalls ? I kinda wanna release the phonecalls now... since we playin petty, apparently. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 24, 2017

The impact

If Impact Wrestling has truly breached the confidentiality agreement, then this can end badly for them in court. While the release of information from Impact Wrestling gave the wrestling world some buzz, it may prove detrimental to the company’s case.

Also, Impact’s attempt to get WWE to buy the rights to a gimmick that’s ownership is being disputed may play a factor in the development of the case going forward.

Author’s take

This latest news release from Impact wrestling will either cause wrestling fans to support the promotion or condemn them for what they believe are lies. If this case goes to court, then whoever loses will more than likely be admonished and mocked by the wrestling community and their opposition.

