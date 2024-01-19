4 best Ironmen of the WWE Royal Rumble match in the last decade

On Saturday, January 27th, WWE will present the 37th edition of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. One man and one woman will earn a shot at the champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 40.

Whilst the winners of the Royal Rumble matches are well remembered, another integral stat to the matchup is the honor of a WWE performer being crowned as the Ironman of that year's contest.

The Ironman is the person who lasts the longest in the matchup. Therefore we are going to take a look at the 4 best Royal Rumble Ironmen from the past 10 years.

#4 - The Rated R Superstar wins it all

In 2020, the Rated R Superstar Edge made his dramatic and shocking return to the WWE ring at the Royal Rumble after 9 years away due to being forcibly retired following a series of neck injuries.

Fast forward one year later and the WWE Hall of Famer enters the Royal Rumble match as the number one entrant. Whilst that is a tough task in of itself, Edge would go on to win the contest, making him only the 3rd performer at the time to win the match from that number.

In the contest, Edge lasted an impressive 58 minutes and 28 seconds. Following his win Edge spoke to the WWE Network in a backstage interview where he spoke about what winning the Rumble meant to him.

"If you had told me four years ago that I'd be in the Royal Rumble, enter the match first, win it, and go onto WrestleMania.... I feel like I still need to pinch myself and feel like I'm going to wake up," Edge added: "I think I'm going to stop trying to get it and just enjoy it. I'm going to stop analyzing why and how. F**k it, it's happening and its awesome."

#3 - WWE's Big Dog almost goes the distance

In 2016, the cards were well and truly stacked against the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, as he was forced by The Authority to defend his title in the Rumble match itself.

The match was made even harder for The Big Dog when he was 'randomly' drawn as the first entrant, meaning he would have to outlast 29 other stars to win the matchup and retain his title.

When it seemed he was on his way to retaining his title, a returning Triple H would spoil the party at number 30. The Game would then go on to eliminate Roman and later win the match and the title itself.

Although it can be seen as a moral victory, Roman did end up winning the crown as the match's Ironman. He lasted an impressive 59 minutes and 50 seconds.

#2 - The Demo God is the Ironman

In 2017, Chris Jericho was at the height of one of his most popular WWE gimmicks of all time, with the list of Jericho being a huge hit with fans.

Y2J's hard work and commitment to his persona were rewarded when he was put in a top spot in the Rumble match with him entering the contest as the number 2 entrant.

Jericho would go on to become the match's Ironman, with him lasting 1 hour and 13 seconds, making him the first superstar in the contest's history to go past the hour mark.

The former World Heavyweight Champion would make it all the way to the final 4 before he was eliminated by Roman Reigns

#1 - The Ring General stands above the rest

In the 36-year history of the 30-man Royal Rumble event, no performer has lasted as long as this superstar, with the reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther breaking the record in 2023.

The Ring General entered the marquee battle royal from the number one position, and despite all the odds being stacked against him, he ended up being one of the final two stars remaining in the match. He and Cody Rhodes battled it out to see who would go on to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Although Gunther would go on to get eliminated by the American Nightmare, the Ring General gained a huge moral victory as he spent an astonishing 1 hour 11 minutes and 25 seconds in the ring.

Later that year, the Intercontinental Champion was asked on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast about his lengthy time in the Rumble and if he knew would go on to break the record.

"I got the heads up the day or two that I might be busy that day, but then I found out on the day. I wasn’t even focused on the time, like how much time am I going to spend there. I was busy with having all my stuff down, more or less."

Whilst some of these stars did not go on to win the Royal Rumble match itself in these years, the honor of being crowned the match's Ironman shows the faith that the WWE had in them to carry such a tough and long match.

