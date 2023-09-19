5 female WWE stars that must dethrone Becky Lynch as NXT Women's Champion

Last week on NXT, Becky Lynch finally won the one title in WWE that has eluded her entire career, that being the NXT Women's Championship.

For many years, Lynch was the only member of the 4 horsewomen not to win the title, with Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair all capturing the belt in the early years of their careers.

With The Man now at the top of the company's third brand, we are going to take a look at 5 women who may be set to take the championship from her.

#5 - A former champ goes for WWE gold again

One of the fastest-rising stars in the sports entertainment giant today is Roxanne Perez.

The 21-year-old signed for the company in 2022 and in her first year won tag team gold, the NXT breakout tournament as well as the NXT Women's Championship itself. In many interviews, Perez has made it well known that stars like Becky Lynch inspired her to get into the ring.

Last week after Lynch won the title, Roxanne posted a photo of herself and the Irishwoman years before she signed for the company.

#4 - WWE's future grabs the NXT title

Like Perez, another top star in NXT that looks certain to be leading the next generation is Nikkita Lyons.

With only two years of experience before signing for the company in 2021, Lyons has taken to the industry like a duck to water, with her signature split pin being a hit with fans.

Whilst she has had many big wins in the ring since joining NXT, the women's championship has always eluded her.

Lyons is currently nursing a knee injury with her having been out of action for the majority of 2023, however, she recently teased her return to the ring on social media.

"I miss you 🦁 im omw, just a lil more time 🙏🏼 @WWENXT @WWE @USANetwork #ThePounceBack" tweeted Lyons

#3 - Tiffany Stratton gets her rematch

To win the NXT Women's Championship, Becky Lynch defeated arguably the most gifted star on the brand, that being Tiffany Stratton.

At just 24 years of age and having never wrestled before signing for the company in 2021, Stratton did not look at all out of place when she faced off against The Man last week on NXT.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, NXT commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T looked back on Stratton and Lynch's match for the NXT Women's Championship.

"She’s the man. I got a chance to watch Becky Lynch work perform inside the ring with with Tiffany Stratton, someone who’s pretty much fairly new at this game. And I equate it to me being fairly new, jumping in the ring with somebody like Ricky Steamboat. And I watched Tiffany, and I literally had flashbacks. I had flashbacks to working with Steamboat because the only thing I had to do was just keep my ears open, follow him, and try to make sure I executed." (H/T 411Mania)

With NXT usually offering rematches to former champions, do not be surprised if fans see another battle between Tiffany and Becky sooner rather than later.

#2 - Becky's rival looks to get revenge

A star that has been a thorn in Lynch's side for the majority of 2023 is Zoey Stark. Aligning with Becky's rival Trish Stratus at Night of Champions this past May, Stark has looked to make sure Lynch does not taste any form of success.

Whilst Stratus and Lynch's feud seems to be finished, a frustrated Stark who never tasted singles gold during her days in NXT may be looking to get one over on The Man once more.

Despite their disliking for each other on-screen in WWE, Stark was full of praise for Lynch during a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

"It makes me feel good about myself and tells me I’m doing something right. Trish Stratus, I’ve said it, and I’ll say it again, she’s been absolutely amazing. She has been a mentor inside the ring and out. Becky Lynch, just with us as people outside of the ring and the story, Becky is absolutely amazing. She’s a great human being. She’s been so welcoming, and she’s been helping me out along the way." (H/T TJR Wrestling)

#1 - NXT's loudmouth wins the big one

Another performer who has shown that she can flourish in the WWE both as a babyface and a heel is Cora Jade.

Having wrestled for the NXT Women's title in the past, Jade knows all too well the struggles and pain of losing such a big match.

However, now older and having faced top stars like Natalya, Jade may now finally be ready to call herself the best in NXT and win the women's title.