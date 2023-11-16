WWE Survivor Series 2023 will see Cody Rhodes take on The Judgment Day alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in WarGames. Following Adam Pearce's frustration with the constant brawling between the two teams, he announced the stipulation on WWE RAW last week to settle the score.

A fifth member of each team is looking more likely, especially given the previous year's five-on-five WarGames encounter. Drew McIntyre looks to be the fifth member of Judgment Day, while the babyface team's fifth member is a matter of speculation.

While all eyes are on Randy Orton, Kevin Owens might wind up joining the team instead. The idea for this discussion comes from the most recent WWE SmackDown episode, wherein manager Nick Aldis disciplined Owens for violating the physicality code while commentating.

The ban may cause Owens to venture off to RAW and join Cody Rhodes' squad and team up with Sami Zayn for WarGames. The Prizefighter has tremendous experience fighting in the stipulation, which could be an advantage for Team Rhodes as they take on the heel faction.

As of right now, this is just pure speculation, so it's unclear if this will happen, but if Randy Orton doesn't appear, Owens joining Team Rhodes is certainly a possibility.

WWE Survivor Series match card

On November 25, the WWE Survivor Series 2023 event will take place at the Allstate Arena, possibly featuring two WarGames matches. Last year's event exposed fans to some intriguing tales and a spectacular main event, but which bouts are you most looking forward to this year?

Here is the match card for the event so far:

Men's WarGames match: Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs The Miz

These three matches are official as of right now. Given that he interfered and cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes their match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor, there are rumors that Drew McIntyre might be added to The Judgment Day's team. Additionally, it looks like WWE is setting up Damage CTRL vs. a babyface team that would consist of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and an additional person.

We'll have to wait and see what transpires at Survivor Series 2023.

