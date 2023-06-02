You may not agree with WWE's choice for Roman Reigns' best moment from his 1,000+ days title reign

Roman Reigns hit 1,000 days as Universal Champion at Night of Champions 2023. WWE dropped a video to hype up the momentous achievement two days before the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The six-minute-long video features some of the best moments from the Tribal Chief’s incredulous title reign.

Fans may not agree with some of the choices for Roman Reigns’ top 10 moments from his 1000+ days title reign. His win over Big E from Survivor Series 2021 could be one example. Many fans and even Big E wanted to see more out of his title reign.

Roman’s win over John Cena at SummerSlam 2021 and his controversial victory over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle 2022 have also made it to the “God Mode” video. The SummerSlam premium live event's ending saw Brock Lesnar's return. The Beast’s arrival led to the title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

Check out the full video below:

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this week to celebrate the incredible milestone. The Tribal Chief will reportedly unveil a new championship belt during the segment. He’s set to appear on almost all SmackDowns in the buildup to SummerSlam 2023.

Roman Reigns’ title reign celebration might not go as planned

The Tribal Chief witnessed the terrible implosion of The Bloodline at Night of Champions 2023. Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman with a superkick.

The one-half of The Usos delivered another superkick and let a primal scream out to release his pent-up aggression.

The interference allowed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa. Roman had no choice but to watch as the champions celebrated inside the ring.

The shocking events of May 27 could force Roman Reigns to take drastic measures against The Usos this Friday on SmackDown. It remains to be seen how the whole segment will go down on the blue brand this week.

