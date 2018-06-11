Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Yuki back in 80s, Prajnesh touches career-best rank of 169

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 17:39 IST
152

(Eds: Repeating after correction in para 8)

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Top-ranked Indian singles player Yuki Bhambri today jumped nine places to 84 while Prajnesh Gunneswaran touched a career-best rank of 169 after climbing 14 spots on the ranking ladder.

Yuki had crashed out in the first round of the French Open but made quarterfinals at the Surbiton Challenger to gain 30 points from the two events.

The left-handed Prajnesh, who missed out on playing his maiden Grand Slam as 'lucky loser' at Roland Garros, has had a good first half of the season, winning his maiden singles Challenger trophy apart from an ITF Futures title.

The 28-year-old has also qualified for his maiden ATP World Tour event in Stuttgart.

Ramkumar Ramanathan lost seven places to be 128 and young Sumit Nagal dropped to 234 after losing 14 places.

Arjun Kadhe was the next best Indian at number 360.

In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna was the leader of the pack at number 22 (+2) and was followed by Divij Sharan (43, -2), Leander Paes (59, -3) and Purav Raja (77, -12).

Vishnu Vardhan reclaimed his place in the top-100 after gaining two places to get to 99. His previous best rank was exactly 100 in February this year.

In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina continued to be India's number one player at 203 (+5) and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (262, +2), Pranjala Yadlapalli (393, +32) and Rutuja Bhosale (403, -3)

