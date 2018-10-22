×
Yuki drops out of top-100, Prajnesh touches career-best 146

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    22 Oct 2018, 16:09 IST

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Yuki Bhambri, who has just returned to circuit after recovering from a knee injury, dropped out of top-100 but Prajnesh Gunneswaran was rewarded for his good run at the Ningbo Challenger as he touched a career-best 146 on Monday.

Bhambri was on the edge of the top-100 when he lost his first round at the European Open in Antwerp last week and has now dropped seven places to 107.

He had returned to top-100 in April this year after spending 26 months outside the bracket.

Left-handed Prajnesh, who lost the Ningbo Challenger title clash to Thomas Fabbiano on Sunday, jumped 24 places to 146.

"It was a very tough match for both of us. We played a high quality match for the most part. To put it plainly, I can't win if I don't convert break points. I don't think I took enough chances when I had the opportunity," Prajnesh told PTI from Ningbo.

"Overall, it was a good tournament. Fabbiano deserved to win as he played better than me at crucial moments. I wish the outcome had been in my favour but I guess it was just not on the cards. I should have played better in the third set," he added.

Ramkumar Ramanathan who had also lost to Fabbiano gained a place to be 124.

He was followed by Sumit Nagal (312) and Saketh Myneni (316, +10) and Arjun Kadhe (356).

In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna was unchanged at 30 and was followed by Divij Sharan (39, -1), Leander Paes (62, -1), Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (75, -2) and Purav Raja (88, +3).

In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina broke back to the top-200, gaining six places to be at number 195. Karman Kaur Thandi was unchanged at 215 while Pranjala Yadlapalli leapfrogged 60 places to career-best 280.

The 19-year-old Yadlapalli had won back-to-back ITF USD 25000 events in Lagos, Nigeria. Now she has three singles ITF titles in her career

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
