Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Yuki back in 80s, Prajnesh touches career-best rank of 169

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 17:12 IST
62

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Top-ranked Indian singles player Yuki Bhambri today jumped nine places to 84 while Prajnesh Gunneswaran touched a career-best rank of 169 after climbing 14 spots on the ranking ladder.

Yuki had crashed out in the first round of the French Open but made quarterfinals at the Surbiton Challenger to gain 30 points from the two events.

The left-handed Prajnesh, who missed out on playing his maiden Grand Slam as 'lucky loser' at Roland Garros, has had a good first half of the season, winning his maiden singles Challenger trophy apart from an ITF Futures title.

The 28-year-old has also qualified for his maiden ATP World Tour event in Stuttgart.

Ramkumar Ramanathan lost seven places to be 128 and young Sumit Nagal dropped to 234 after losing 14 places.

Arjun Kadhe was the next best Indian at number 360.

In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna was the leader of the pack at number 22 (+2) and was followed by Divij Sharan (43, -2), Leander Paes (59, -3) and Purav Raja (77, -12).

Vishnu Vardhan broke into the doubles top-100 for the first time in his career after gaining two places to get to 99.

In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina continued to be India's number one player at 203 (+5) and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (262, +2), Pranjala Yadlapalli (393, +32) and Rutuja Bhosale (403, -3)

7 Wrestling moves that are banned
RELATED STORY
5 best gimmick characters in WWE history
RELATED STORY
Top moves of Shawn Michaels
RELATED STORY
10 Moves that can happen during the Superstar Shake-Up
RELATED STORY
5 Dangerous wrestling moves that involve Spiking
RELATED STORY
5 careers that didn't live up to the potential
RELATED STORY
5 underrated WrestleMania gems
RELATED STORY
3 annoying crowd chants in WWE that need to stop
RELATED STORY
7 well-known WWE stars with submissions as finishing moves
RELATED STORY
Top 10 moves WWE banned for being too dangerous
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us