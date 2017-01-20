SF Touch Series watch review

A look at the brand new SF Touch Series watch - 77041PP03J.

@Kredy10 by Kredy Product Reviews 20 Jan 2017, 11:17 IST

Adventure space in India has witnessed a rapid growth in the past couple of years. However, everyone that loves outdoors has a limited choice when it comes to adventure watches in the budget option. Sonata — a Titan company entered this untapped market with the launch of a new subdivision the SF, which is the reworked division of their popular Super Fibre range. The brand new SF ’Touch Series’ range is priced competitively between Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,899 with the target audience of adventure enthusiasts amongst the ages of fifteen and twenty-six. These multifunctional watches provide accessibility by touching or swiping the screen — a market first.

We take a closer look at one specific model of the Touch Series — 77041PP03J, the higher end model in the Touch Series from Titan that will help to deal with any terrain.

The Design:

This Touch Series watch from SF is a treat to look at as this watch blends functionality and aesthetics seamlessly. The black round dial offers a contemporary design. The black Silicone strap is comfortable and offers tremendous levels of durability. The stainless steel back is mounted to perfection and unquestionably looks the part.

Unlike other traditional adventure watches, this one does not have clunky buttons all over the dial other than the simple unlock button. One performs all the functions with simple slide gestures. This function will be further scrutinised in the Functionality section.

Any adventure watch is incomplete without reasonable levels of water resistance. This watch is water resistant up to 50 meters and should be good for all your exploration desires.

Overall, looking at the target audience, the crisp design should charm most of the people.

Functionality:

It offers a stopwatch, dual time, an alarm clock, a countdown timer and a backlight. One can access all the modes other than the backlight via a touch input. The unlock button is also used for the backlight. SF’s IndiGlo feature (the backlight) is quite handy while checking out the time in complete darkness. The backlight is not too flashy or bright and illuminates the screen like a dream.

Now, we look into the touch feature that makes the watch standout in the competition. One accesses the stopwatch by unlocking the watch using the unlock button and swiping the screen left or right. Start the stopwatch by simply swiping upwards and stop/reset the stopwatch by swiping it downwards. This distinctive spin on the traditional stopwatch function is charming. The alarm is set in similar fashion.

The same is the case with all other features. One interacts with this watch with only simple swipes, either horizontally or vertically. With the dual time feature, you can keep track with your regular time with ease. SF Trip meter (countdown timer) should come in handy while tracking your steps during an adventure, be it an intense trail or a casual walk in the woods.

This watch is a complete steal, for it offers great functionality blended with a market-first technology at an unbelievable price.

Sonata SF Touch Series — 77041PP03J is available across 8,000 retailers all over the country retailing at 2,899 INR.

Bottom-line: Functionality meets aesthetics.

