Shah Rukh Khan releases first poster look of upcoming biopic "Mariyappan"

Mariyappan Thangavelu won the gold medal in the high jump T-42 category at the Rio Paralympics.

by Sounak Mullick Breaking 01 Jan 2017, 14:45 IST

Mariyappan Thangavelu in action during the 2016 Rio Paralympics

What's the story?

Following in the footsteps of several successful biopics made in this country, filmmaker Aishwariya Dhanush is all set to present a movie based on the life of India’s Paralympic Gold Medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu. To everyone’s surprise, the “Badshah of Bollywood” Shah Rukh Khan released the first poster look of the movie on his official Twitter handle minutes into the New Year.

Here's presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best @ash_r_dhanush pic.twitter.com/oD1avhkC4K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2016

Thank you so much ! A very happy new year to you and the family. Xx https://t.co/dXJ4LshsG2 — Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush (@ash_r_dhanush) December 31, 2016

In case you didn’t know....

One of five children, Mariyappan’s father abandoned the family early in his life and his mother Saroja raised the Mariyappan and siblings, toiling hard from dawn to dusk. At 5, Mariyappan suffered permanent disability in his right leg when a drunken bus driver ran over him while walking to school.

Even after his disability, he became a volleyball player, and parallelly participated in high jump as well. In 2013, Satyanarayana noticed his “flash of genius” at the national para-athletics championships and took him as a student in 2015.

The heart of the matter

Titled “Mariyappan”, the film is going to be the third directorial project of superstar Rajnikant’s daughter. The flick will portray the life of the 21-year old high jumper from Salem district in Tamil Nadu, who overcame physical disabilities and made the nation proud by winning Gold for India in the T-42 category last year during the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games.

The movie will be simultaneously released in Tamil and English with Sean Roldan scoring the music. The cinematography of the movie will be taken care of by Velraj while the dialogues are to be delivered by filmmaker Raju Murugan.

Sportskeeda’s take

In the past few years, we have seen many biopics on sports with movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story, Mary Kom and more recently, Dangal, doing very well in the box office. While some have bloomed at the box office, others failed to make an impact in the long run. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming venture fares in the theatres.