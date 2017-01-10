Write an Article

PBL 2017: PV Sindhu leads Chennai Smashers to a 4-3 win over Mumbai Rockets

Details from the match between Chennai Smashers and Mumbai Rockets.

by Shankar Narayan @shanky11173
Report 10 Jan 2017, 18:48 IST
PV Sindhu won her match in straight games

Parupalli Kashyap vs HS Prannoy

In the opening game, it was Prannoy, who started off in confident fashion, taking a 4-1 lead, but Kashyap fought back to win two points and cut the lead to one. However, the latter could not go back in time to return a far hit and that gave Prannoy a 6-4 lead at the break.

Post the break, the reigning Swiss Open champion kept the momentum in his favour, even as Kashyap showed glimpses of his old play and at the 8-8 mark, clinched three out of the next four points to win the game 11-9.

Unlike the opening game, Kashyap started off the blocks much faster in Game 2, taking  3-0 lead But Prannoy made a fine comeback into the game, winning three out of the next four points to make it 4-3. However, Kashyap did not let him get into the game beyond that, taking a 6-3 lead at the break.

Post the break, Prannoy made a fine comeback into the match, winning three straight points to level the score at 6-6 and then taking the lead at 7-6. it looked , Kashyap would seal the game at the 10-9 mark, but Prannoy did not throw in the towel so soon, equalling the score at 10-10 before clinching three out of the next four points to win it 13-11 and make it 1-0 for his side.

Final Scoreline: HS Prannoy beat Parupalli Kashyap 11-9 13-11

Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock vs Chirag Shetty/Nadiezda Zieba[Trump Match called by Chennai Smashers]

It was the Rockets pair, who started on the offensive, taking a 3-1 lead before extending the advantage to 6-3 at the break, thereby putting a hint of pressure on the home pair.Post the break, the pairing of Shetty and Zieba continued their fine form, stretching their lead to 9-6.But the Adcocks brought their experience into play, winning three out of the next four points to make it 9-10.

However, Shetty and Zieba ensured that the work put by them at the start did not go to waste, winning the game point and the game 11-9.

The Adcocks began the second game on a positive note, taking a 4-0 lead before extending it to 6-1 at the break.They then kept the momentum up and eventually routed their opponents 11-2 and take the match to a decider.

They began the decider in just the right fashion, taking a 4-1 lead and despite the Rockets pair good resistance, took a 6-4 lead at the break. They then brought out their ruthless instincts, winning 5 out of the next 8 points to win the game 11-7 and make it 1-1 in the tie.

Final Scoreline: Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock beat Chirag Shetty/Nadiezda Zieba 9-11 11-2 11-7

Tommy Sugiarto vs Ajay Jayaram

It was the Indian, who began the game on the front foot, taking a 3-0 lead, but Sugiarto fought back to win four straight points and take a 4-3 lead in the opening game. However, the Indian, who has been in impressive form in this competition, clinched two out of the next four points to take a 6-5 lead at the break.

Post the break, the Indian maintained his grip over proceedings even as Sugiarto did not let off the hook completely, clinching a tightly fought game 11-8.

Sugiarto needed a good start in the second game and he got just that, taking a 3-1 lead, employing a lot of smashes to eventually lead 6-1 at the break. The Indonesian continued to employ an attacking game and clinched the game 11-2 to take the match into a decider.

The opening few points in the decider were vital and it was Sugiarto, who took the lead going 4-2 in front before leading 6-2 at the break. Post the interval, he maintained a healthy lead over his opponent, even as the Indian tried to stem the flow of points, winning 5 out of the next 8 points to clinch the game 11-5.

Final Scoreline: Tommy Sugiarto beat Ajay Jayaram 8-11 11-2 11-5

PV Sindhu beat Sung Ji-Hyun

The Indian began the tie in confident fashion taking a 3-1 lead but the Korean, who had defeated her in the Dubal Superseries Finals in December, won two straight points to make it 3-3. 

The game continued to proceed in an even fashion, buy Sung pulled out a cross court smash to lead 6-5 at the break. The lead continued swing between both players post the break and it boiled down who could hang on to lead a bit longer.

The Indian got the better of her opponent on that mark, and clinched three straight points from the 8-8 mark, to win the game 11-8.

The Olympic silver medalist carried the momentum forward in the second game, employing an attacking game to take a 6-3 lead. The Korean, however, cut the lead to 2 winning three out of the next five points to make it 6-8.

The match entered a really exciting phase post that as Sung kept up the pressure, and equalled the score at 10-10. An unforced error at the worst possible time by the Korean gave Sindhu a 11-10 lead and she made full use of the opportunity, winning the game 12-10 and give her side a 4-1 lead in the tie.

Final Scoreline: PV Sindhu beat Sung Ji-Hyun 11-8 12-10

Chris Adcock/Mads Pieler Kolding vs Yong Dae Lee/Nipitphon Puangpuapech[Trump Match called by Mumbai Rockets]

 In the opening game, the Rockets pair took a 4-2 lead and then extended that to 6-2 at the break. Post the interval, they took full advantage of the several errors committed by the Smashers pair, winning the game 11-3.

The Rockets pair began in positive fashion in the second game as well, taking a 4-1 lead before extending it to 6-3 at the break. They continued to show great level of skill in their play and helped by a few errors from the Smashers pair won the game 11-5 to win their Trump Match.

Yong Dae Lee/Nipitphon Puangpuapech beat Chris Adcock/Mads Pieler Kolding 11-3 11-5

