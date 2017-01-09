PBL 2017: Awadhe Warriors edge out Bengaluru Blasters 4-3

Details from the game between Awadhe Warriors and Bengaluru Blasters.

Saina Nehwal came from behind to win her game

Wong Wing Ki Vincent vs Sourabh Verma

The opening game saw the Hong Kong shuttler get off the blocks faster as he took a 4-1 lead and then extended that lead to 6-2 at the break. Post the break, the Indian made a strong comeback into proceedings, winning three points straight to make it 5-6.

However, at that mark, Vincent began to take complete control of proceedings, winning 4 points straight, including coming out trumps in a 30-shot rally, to make it 10-6 in his favour.

But Sourabh refused to throw in the towel, clinching two points straight to make it 10-8 and then leveling the score at 10-10, much to the delight of the fans at the venue. Four points later, the Indian’s dramatic comeback was complete, as he won 3 out of the next 4 points to win the game 13-11.

The second game began on an even keel as both players won two out of the opening four points to make it 2-2, but it was Vincent, who took the lead at 3-2. But Verma got the lead back to his name soon enough at 4-3 and clinched a further two points to make it 6-3 in his favour.

At the other end of the break, the Indian continued to maintain a stronghold over proceedings, and at the 7-7 mark, won 4 points straight to clinch the game 11-7 and provide his side a 1-0 lead in the contest.

Final Scoreline: Sourabh Verma beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent 13-11 11-7

Savitree Amitrapai/Bodin Isara vs Sung Hyun Ko/Sikki Reddy

The Warriors pair began the doubles contest on a positive note, taking a 4-1 lead but the Blasters pairing, made a swift comeback, winning two points to make it 3-4. However, it was Isara and Amitrapai, who took a 6-4 lead at the break.

At the 5-10 mark, it looked all done and dusted for the Warriors, but Sung and Reddy made a superb comeback, winning 4 points straight to make it 9-10, however, an error from the Blasters pair near the net meant it was Isara and Amitarapai who won the game 11-9

The Blasters got off to a good start in the second game, taking a 4-2 lead and then extended that to 6-4 at the break. Following the interval, the Awadhe pair made an unusual amount of unforced errors, at the net to hand the Blasters 5 straight points and give them the game 11-4.

The trend of making unforced errors continued in the decider, and it was the Awadhe pair who went in front, taking a 6-2 lead at the break. It proved to be one-way traffic post the break, as the Awadhe pair clinched 5 out of the next 8 points to win the game 11-5.

Final Scoreline: Savita Amitrapai/Bodin Isara beat Sung Hyun Ko/Sikki Reddy 11-9 4-11 11-5

Kidambi Srikanth vs Viktor Axelson

It was the Indian who started proceedings on a positive note, taking a 4-1 lead but Axelson remained in the game and helped by a few errors from Srikanth, made it 5-5.However, a long hit on the part of the Dane gave the Indian a 6-5 lead at the break.

Post the break, Srikanth continued to march ahead in the game, but at the 6-10 mark, Axelson won three points straight to make things interesting. However, Srikanth clinched the required point and won the game 11-9.

Axelson had to start the second game positively and he got off to the ideal start, taking a 4-2 lead but Srikanth made a super comeback into the game, winning 4 out of the next 7 points to make it 6-5 in his favour.

Post the break, it seemed certain that Srikanth would clinch the game, but at the 6-10 mark, Axelson won three straight points to make it 9-10.However, Srikanth held his nerve and won the match point to win the tie 11-9

Kidambi Srikanth beat Viktor Axelson 11-9 11-9

Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi[Trump Match for Awadhe Warriors]

In the most eagerly anticipated contest of the day, it was Saina who took the early lead, going 4-1 in front and then carrying that lead forward to make it 6-3.Post the break, Cheung began well winning two points to make it 5-6. Saina looked set to win at 8-5, but Cheung made a superb comeback, making Saina move all around the court, clinching five points straight to make it 10-8 in her favour and winning the game point soon later to clinch the opening game 9-11.

The World Championships silver medalist had to begin Game 2 in a confident manner and that she did, taking a 4-1 lead before extending it to 6-1 at the break. Post the interval, the Indian maintained her grip over proceedings eventually winning the game 11-5 and take the match into a decider.

The decider saw the Indian carry the momentum forward as she took a 4-1 lead in the contest and then extended the advantage to 6-3 at the interval. Post the break, it seemed like Saina had developed a sudden rage for points , unleashing a series of superb winners to eventually win the game 11-5 and hand her side a 4-1 lead in the tie.

Final Scoreline: Saina Nehwal beat Cheung Ngan Yi 9-11 11-5 11-5

V Shem Goh/Markos Kido vs Sung Hyun Ko/Yeon Deong Yoo[Trump Match called by Bengaluru Blasters]

The opening game began on an even keel with both pairs, but it was the Awadhe pair, who took the lead at 6-5 at the break. Post the interval, Goh and Kido took gull control of proceedings, winning 5 out of the next 6 points to take the game 11-6.

The second game saw the Awadh pair completely dominate proceedings as the Blasters pair found it tough to match their opponents and eventually went 6-3 in front at the break. Post the break, it looked inevitable that Awadhe would win at the 9-5 mark, but the Blasters pair made an awesome comeback, winning six straight points to win the game 11-9.

In the decider, The Blasters pair began in strong fashion, taking a 6-2 lead at the break much to the delight of the fans at the venue. Sung and Yeon continued the charge after the break as well, winning 5 out of the next 9 points to win the game 11-6.

Sung Hyun Ko/Yeon Deong Yoo beat V Shem Goh/Markos Kido 6-11 11-9 11-6

