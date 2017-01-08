PBL 2017: Delhi Acers beat Chennai Smashers 5-2 despite PV Sindhu's fine win

Details from the game between Acers and Smashers.

PV Sindhu won her Trump Match in convincing fashion

Tommy Sugiarto vs Jan O Jorgenson

The opening game saw the Dane get off to a good start as he took a 3-1 lead and then carried that momentum forward and even though Sugiarto put some fight, led 6-4 at the mid break interval.

A superb rally kickstarted proceedings post the break and it was Sugiarto, who won the point, and at the 6-9 mark, he made a fine comeback to win three points straight to make it 9-9.

Jorgenson managed to get to the game point, but Sugiarto held his nerve and won three on the trot once again to win the opening game 12-10.

The Dane began the second game in a similar manner as the first, taking a 3-1 lead, but Sugiarto once again pulled things back, winning 2 out of the next 3 points to make it 3-4. However, Jan ensured that he didn’t let things slip away, winning 2 points and taking a 6-3 lead.

Post the break, Jan continued to carry the advantage forward and won the game 11-4 to take the match to a decider.

The decider began on an even note with both players winning their opening couple of points, but at 2-2, it was the Dane who went ahead, taking a 4-2 lead and then extending it to 6-3 at the break.

Post the break, Jorgenson maintained the pressure on his opponent, winning points with great comfort, employing a good mixture of net play and smashes to win the game 11-6 and give the Acers 1-0. The Dane won the game with a fine defensive winner that landed above Sugiarto’s head, that proved to be too much for him.

Final Scoreline: Jan Or Jorgenson beat Tommy Sugiarto 10-12 11-4 11-6

Chris Adcock/PV Sindhu vs Vladimir Ivanov/Jwala Gutta

The second game vital for the Smashers and they began in confident fashion as Adcock and Sindhu took a 4-2 lead and then extended it 6-2 at the break. Post the interval, the duo continued to hold the aces, showing little confusion despite being a new pair, winning the game 11-7.

The Acers began on a good note in the second game, taking a 3-0 lead and courtesy a few errors on Sindhu’s part, took a 6-1 lead at the interval. The contest took a totally one-sided turn after the break as well, as the scratchiness of the combination for the Smashers began to show, and Ivanov and Gutta won the game 11-4.

The decider began with the Smashers racing away with a 3-0 lead but the Acers pairing fought back, winning three out of the next four points to make it 3-4. They then took the momentum from the Smashers completely, and courtesy a wide hit from Sindhu, took a 6-5 lead at the break.

Post the interval, the Acers pair continued to dominate, however, at the 9-6 mark, Adcock and Sindhu won three straight points to make it 9-9. However, courtesy a body smash from Ivanov and another winner from Gutta, the Acers pairing won the game 11-9 and took a 2-0 lead.

Final Scoreline: Vladimir Ivanov/Jwala Gutta beat Chris Adcock/PV Sindhu 7-11 11-4 11-9

Parupalli Kashyap vs Son Wan Ho

The pressure was on the experienced Kashyap to bring his side back into the tie and he began in the best possible fashion, taking a 4-1 lead in the opening game But Son came back strongly in the game, winning three points straight to make it 4-4.However, Kashyap held on and clinched the key point, following a 31-shot rally to take a 6-4 lead at the break.

Post the break, Son mad yet another comeback, winning three out of the next four points to make it 7-7 and it proved to be a neck-and-neck battle after that. Kashyap had the chance at the 10-9 mark to close the game, but a couple of unforced errors from his part proved costly and he eventually lost the game 12-10.

The opening of the second game was a mirror image of the first as it was Son who began well, taking a 3-1 lead and then extended that to 6-2 at the break, putting massive pressure on the Indian.

Post the break, the Korean exerted further pressure on Kashyap, who could not match-up to his play, eventually losing the game 4-11 to hand the Acers a 3-0 lead in the tie.

Final Scoreline: Son Wan Ho beat Parupalli Kashyap 12-10 11-4

Chris Adcock/Mads Pieler Kolding vs Vladimir Ivanov/Ivan Sozonov[Trump Match called by Delhi Acers]

With their backs to the wall, the Smashers had to win the Doubles to stay alive, but began in the worst of fashions trailing 1-3, and despite clinching two out of the next three points, could not prevent the Acers pairing from taking a 6-3 lead at the break.

Post the break, the pair of Ivanov and Sozonov continued to carry forward the momentum, and eventually won the game 11-6.

The second game saw the Acers get off the blocks faster than their opponents, taking a 4-2 lead, but Adcock and Kielding pulled two points back to make it 4-4. But the Acers pair held their nerve and took a 6-5 lead at the break.

After the interval, the pairing of Ivanov and Sozonoc romped home to a win, clinching 5 out of the next 6 points to win the game 11-6 and make it 5-0 in their side's favour.

Final Scoreline: Vladmir Ivanov/van Sozonov beat Chris Adcock/Mads Pieler Kolding 11-6 11-6

PV Sindhu vs Tanvi Lad[Trump Match called by Chennai Smashers]

With pride at stake, the Olympic silver medalist had nothing to lose and got off to a good start, taking a 3-1 lead. but Tanvi did not throw in the towel so soon, winning the next four points striaght to make it 5-3 in her favour.

But Sindhu fought back very well winning three point straights, including a superb down to up cross court winner to make it 6-5 in her favour.

Post the break, the difference in class began to become more evident as Sindhu was back to her elements, pushing Tanvi back and forth around the court, clinching 5 out of the next 6 points to win the game 11-6.

Sindhu carried the momentum from the opening game into the second game, taking a 4-1 lead but Tanvi showed some fine fight to hang on, however, could not prevent her opponent from taking a 6-4 lead at the break.

Post the break, Tanvi tried to oce again claw hr way back into the game, clinching two out of the next points to make it 6-7, but Sindhu was up to the task, winning four out of the next five points to win it 11-7

Final Scoreline: PV Sindhu beats Tanvi Lad 11-6 11-7