Syed Modi International: Winning start for PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth

HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, B Sai Praneeth and Sourabh Verma progressed to the next round in the men's singles as well.

Sindhu won comfortably against Anura Prabhudesai

Women’s singles top seed PV Sindhu and men’s singles defending champion Kidambi Srikanth both made a winning start to their respective campaigns at the $120,000 Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold in Lucknow on Wednesday. While Sindhu cruised to the second round with a facile 21-9, 21-11 win over Anura Prabhudesai, the third-seeded Srikanth had to work hard for his 15-21, 21-7, 21-14 victory over Lakhanee Sarang in the first round before beating Zulhelmi Zulkiffli, 21-5, 21-12 to enter the third round.

Srikanth next takes on the 291st ranked Ansal Yadav for a place in the quarter-finals. The Rio Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who is the biggest star remaining in women’s singles after Saina Nehwal’s pull-out, will face world no. 386 Lalita Dahiya next.

Besides Sindhu, the 20-year-old rising talent Rituparna Das too made it to round 2 of women’s singles with an easy 21-5, 21-6 win over Nepal’s Nangsal Tamang.

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy picked up from where he left at the Premier Badminton League just days back. The sixth-seeded Prannoy, who remained unbeaten at the PBL-2, prevailed over NVS Vijetha 21-11, 21-9 in the first round and followed it up with a 21-16, 21-8 victory over Bodhit Joshi.

He will meet the 15th seeded Harsheel Dani in the third round. Eighth-seeded Sameer Verma too joined Prannoy in Round 3. The Hong Kong Open runner-up won his first round when Kartik Jindal retired while trailing 1-5. In the second round, he overcame K Ajay Kumar, 21-13, 21-14.

Ninth seed B Sai Praneeth, meanwhile, progressed with a 21-14, 21-9 win over Aditya Joshi in his opener and a 21-15, 21-10 second round victory over qualifier Ashish Sharma. He has a tough task up next as he faces the fifth seed Anders Antonsen.

Sameer’s elder brother – the 11th seeded Sourabh Verma, triumphed over Rahul Yadav Chittaboina, 21-11, 21-17. In his next round, he notched up a fluent 21-6, 21-10 win over qualifier Shubham Prajapati.

Rankireddy and Shetty give scare to top seeds before losing

In men’s doubles, the teen pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gave a tough fight to the top seeded Danes Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen and even took a game. But in the end, it was not enough as Boe and Mogensen made a comeback for a 22-24, 21-14, 21-14 win.

The third seeds Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy survived a thrilling opening round with a 15-21, 25-23, 21-14 triumph over Singaporeans Yong Kai Terry Hee and Kean Hean Loh.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy hardly broke a sweat and defeated fellow Indians J Anees Kowsar and Pramada Vaddepally, 21-8, 21-3. Prajakta Sawant and Aparna Balan too tasted victory. They emerged a 21-10, 21-15 winner over Pinky Karki and Yania Taring.

There were quite a few wins in mixed doubles for the top Indian shuttlers. Second seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy pummelled Indonesian duo of Androw Yunanto and Debora Rumete Vehrenica, 21-7, 21-18 to enter the pre-quarter-finals.

Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy too had it easy. The seventh seeds notched up a 21-6, 21-8 win over the Indian pair of Vishal Thakran and Rachita Sahdev.

Also advancing were the eighth seeds Yogendran Krishnan and Prajakta Sawant with a tough 21-13, 17-21, 21-11 win over Kashish Sharma and Jagriti Nashier.