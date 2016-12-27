5 Indian players who disappointed in 2016

India had a brilliant year and maintained a good win percentage across formats but some players disappointed.

by Srihari 27 Dec 2016

Not all Indians had a memorable 2016

2016 was certainly a memorable year for India. Not only did they end the calendar year as the No.1 ranked Test team but also reached the semi-final of the World T20, won two of their three ODI series and 75% of their T20I matches.

However, despite their impressive performances and the form of the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, there were also few players who couldn't quite live up to the billing in 2016. Some didn't get enough chances but there were others who didn't make the most of theirs and disappointed in 2016.

Here are five Indian players who disappointed in 2016:

Rishi Dhawan

India have always been on the lookout for a genuine fast bowling all-rounder and their search hasn't thrown up too many rewards. Not since the likes of Ajit Agarkar and Irfan Pathan have India had someone who can fulfill the duties of performing with both bat and ball in equal measure. And when Rishi Dhawan was picked for the ODI series against Australia, many thought he could be the answer.

An able middle-order batsman who also has a handy knack of picking up wickets, Dhawan was picked for the ODI and T20I series against Australia in January. However, he had a series to forget with both bat and ball. In the three ODIs that he played, he took just one wicket and was expensive while in his only T20I he went for 42 runs in his four overs while picking up just one wicket.

What made matters even worse for him was that Hardik Pandya, who wasn't even part of the ODI squad to face Australia, overtook him in the all-rounder ranks and established himself as an integral part of India's T20I and ODI squads as the year went on.