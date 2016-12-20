5 Surprise Performers for India in 2016

The year 2016 saw India produce some fine young talent across formats and several of the young turks put in some fine performances. There were also a few who showed massive improvement in their game and excelled.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 Surprise performers of 2016:

5.Umesh Yadav(ODIS)

At the end of last year, many came to a conclusion that Umesh Yadav was more suited for the Test format after he cleaned up South Africa in the Delhi Test. But despite those talks, he was picked for the limited-overs tour to Australia and leaked runs on the tour, especially in the initial overs.

After the Test series against New Zealand, the Vidarbha pacer was picked again for the limited-overs series and this time around displayed a lot more control in his bowling and was rewarded for his efforts, with 8 wickets in 5 matches to finish as the second highest wicket-taker in the series,

Umesh has always had the pace but lacked consistency in his lines, but towards the end of the year, he showed that he could get that into his game as well.