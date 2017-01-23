5 Under-19 captains who went on to lead the senior teams

A look at Under-19 stars who have led teams at both levels.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 20:15 IST

Rahul Dravbid tole a few Under-19 players that the Under-19 level should be only be a part of the journey and the ultimate goal should be to be able to play for India at the senior levell.

Many players have excelled at the Under-19, not just as players but also as captains and have also captained their country at the senior level. We take a look at five such players here:

5.Mushfiqur Rahim

The diminutive wicket-keeper batsman led Bangladesh in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup, where he led the side until the Super League Quarterfinal stage of the competition.He is among the few players, who has played for the senior team before playing for his country at the Under 19 World Cup. He debuted for The Tigers in their 2005 tour to England.

In 2009, Rahim was appointed the vice-captain of the Bangladesh side and in September 2011, he was appointed skipper of the national side, replacing Shakib Al Hasan at the helm.

Under Rahim’s leadership, the team showed great progress, reaching the final of the Asia Cup on home turf and a year later, he became the first Bangladeshi player to make a double hundred in Test Cricket, against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Rahim resigned from the post in 2013 and days after making the decision, revealed that he regretted quitting captaincy and wished he had stayed longer at the post. The Board later conducted an investigation over the resignation.