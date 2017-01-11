Ambati Rayadu pays an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni

Dhoni's decision to step down has left Rayadu 'teary eyed'

by Debdoot Das News 11 Jan 2017, 17:02 IST

India batsman Ambati Rayadu failed to hold back his tears as he spoke of Mahendra Singh Dhoni after India A’s warm-up contest against England on Tuesday at the Brabourne stadium.

“It’s very emotional. I personally feel he (Dhoni) is the best captain India has ever had. (I am) Very happy that I could score a hundred in his last game as captain,” Rayadu was quoted by the Deccan Chronicle.

“He’s a living legend. I was just watching him, even today he was emotionless. As cool as ever. I am teary eyed right now. The best part about Dhoni bhai is that he keeps things very simple. No panic. He helps youngsters and people like me to build our cricket instead of pushing us and throwing us into a lot of panic," added Rayudu.

On the fourth of January this year, Dhoni decided to quit captaincy after leading the Indian national side for over nine years. After his decision Virat Kohli has been handed the job.

Not only Dhoni became India’s best skipper ever but he also became the only one who led his side to all three ICC trophy wins – ICC World Twenty20, ICC World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy.

Though Rayadu wasn’t a part of any of the teams that won the world events, he has played a lot of cricket under Dhoni and so got a bit emotional when answering questions about him.

A few days back Dhoni stepped down as captain of the Indian limited overs side with Kohli taking over the reins.

He said Dhoni’s decision to quit has left him with a lot of sadness but believes that Virat Kohli will do a great job too as the Indian skipper.

A fan ran into the ground to touch Dhoni’s feet while he was batting in the warm-up tie and now we see Rayadu failing to hold back his tears. Such emotions are expected for a captain who has brought in multiple laurels for his country and has supported his players through thick and thin. Dhoni deserves such an emotional farewell from captaincy.