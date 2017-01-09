MS Dhoni has set an example on how to captain a side, says Murali Vijay

Dhoni recently gave up the captaincy of India's limited-overs sides.

by Tushar Garg News 09 Jan 2017, 15:59 IST

The Dhoni-Vijay partnership in 2014 was instrumental in India’s memorable Test win at Lord’s

What’s the story?

India’s ace Test opener Murali Vijay has lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his uncanny ability to perfectly read a match situation. “He had the knack of reading the situation and switching the game plan accordingly. Dhoni has set an example on how to captain a side,” said the Tamil Nadu batsman in an interview with TOI.

The Indian opener made a particular mention of the 2014 Test series in England to highlight his satisfying experience of batting alongside Dhoni. “We had good partnerships during the matches in Nottingham and at Lord’s. The partnership at Lord’s set a platform and we went on to eventually win the Test,” remarked the opener.

In case you didn’t know...

MS Dhoni has unearthed many young talents who have gone on to be match-winners for Team India. Murali Vijay has also achieved new heights at the international level under Dhoni. The Indian Test batsman made his debut in 2008 under Dhoni and then played under his leadership for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

The heart of the matter

The 32-year-old Vijay was appreciative of Dhoni’s ability to bring a sense of calm and assuredness amongst his players. The Chennai batsman acknowledged that ‘Mahi’ would constantly make the players feel comfortable by chatting with them about how the innings must progress.

Reflecting on Dhoni’s decision to give up captaincy, Vijay expressed that it did come as a shock to him. However, the Indian batsman felt that the Ranchi-born keeper is a great man at heart and deserves every bit of the respect he has earned over his career.

What next?

Dhoni will lead India A in the warm-up match against England on January 10. The 35-year-old will then proceed to play under Virat Kohli in India’s limited-overs series against England beginning January 15.

Murali Vijay is out of India’s limited overs setup for now but the Tamil Nadu batsman is one of the batting mainstays in India’s Test squad and will be a part of the India side that will I play Bangladesh in a one-off historic Test match starting on February 8.

Sportskeeda’s take

Dhoni has made significant contributions to Indian cricket. The value he brings to the team as a player is unmatched. But his most remarkable contribution has been guiding a bunch of young players and preparing them mentally to take on the rigours of international cricket.

Ultimately, Dhoni has ensured that India will be a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future.