Dr. DY Patil T20 Cup 2017- day 1, round-up: Cheteshwar Pujara and Hardik Pandya lead their teams to victory

Hardik Pandya sent out a strong message to the selectors ahead of Indian ODI squad selection.

The 2017 edition of Dr. DY Patil T20 Tournament kick started in a swashbuckling manner as the Indian cricketers called all the shots on day one of the tournament. Cheteshwar Pujara scored a century, Hardik Pandya missed his century by just five runs and Yuvraj Singh had a cameo in the first day matches in Mumbai. Let us take a look at what happened on the first day of the 2017 Dr. DY Patil T20 tournament.

Air India vs Indian Oil

In the very first match of the tournament, Naman Ojha and Manvinder Bisla gave Air India a great start as they put on 84 for the first wicket in less than 11 overs. Ojha was dismissed for 47 and was replaced by Yuvraj Singh, who started things off in a cautious manner. In the meantime, Bisla reached his fifty before he was dismissed for 67.

Yuvraj then took charge and smashed the bowlers all over the park. At the end of the 20 overs, Air India made 180/4 with the left-hander remaining unbeaten on 43 off 29 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes.

Chasing 181 to win, the Indian Oil openers decided to take things into their own hands and finished off the match without losing a single wicket. Ravikant Shukla remained unbeaten on 64 while Indian Test team’s batting mainstay, Cheteshwar Pujara finished with 108 off 73 balls with 14 fours and two sixes and took his team to a 10-wicket win.

Reliance (1) vs RBI Sports World

One of Reliance’s teams in the tournament, Reliance (1) beat RBI Sports World, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s all-round efforts and some disciplined bowling efforts from their bowlers. After choosing to bat first, Reliance lost openers Rishabh Pant and Jitesh Sharma early to Amit Mishra before Ambati Rayudu, who is playing his first competitive match since the end of Zimbabwe tour in 2016, did the repair works along with Hardik.

Hardik played his natural game and threatened to take the attack to the opposition. The duo put on a partnership of 149 runs in less than 15 overs before Kuldip Hudda dismissed Rayudu for 53 off 44 balls. Three balls later, Hardik perished with 5 runs short of a well-deserved century. Hardik faced 54 balls in which he hit 8 fours and 5 sixes. Eventually, Reliance ended their innings at 170/5 in 20 overs and in return, RBI struggled to cope up with the required run-rate right from the word go.

The Reliance bowlers kept creating pressure and the fragile batting line-up of RBI fell like nine pins. RBI ended with 127/7 in 20 overs and gave Reliance a 43-run win. Yuzvendra Chahal picked 2 wickets for 19 runs and Kulwant Singh finished with figures of 3-24.

CAG vs State Bank of Travancore (SBT)

Riding on the back of brilliant bowling from Ishwar Pandey and Rituraj Singh, CAG beat State Bank of Travancore (SBT) by 22 runs in a low-scoring match. Chasing 131 to win, SBT managed just 108 in their 20 overs with Ishwar and Rituraj taking two wickets apiece conceding 14 and 20 runs respectively.

Earlier in the match, CAG scored 130/8 in their 20 overs with Bervesh Shetty top-scoring for them with 63 off 55 balls.

DY Patil (B) vs Jain Irrigation

One of the host teams, Dy Patil (B) beat Jain Irrigation by 7 wickets in yet another one-sided contest on day 1. Shashank Singh’s unbeaten 82 off 48 runs with a sole boundary and 8 sixes spearheaded DY Patil’s successful chase of 166 in just 16.2 overs. He was supported well by Sarfaraz Khan, who scored 38, Kevin D’Almeida (22) and Rinku Singh (21).

Shashank was also instrumental in restricting Jain Irrigation innings to 165/7 in their 20 overs as he took two crucial wickets in his spell of 2-24 in 4 overs. Urvesh Patel’s unbeaten 68 took Jain Irrigation to a decent position at the end of 20 overs. Their score would have been better if he was backed well by his fellow batsmen among whom Jay Bista’s 37 is the notable contribution.

Brief scores:

Indian Oil 181/0 in 18.2 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 108*, Ravikant Shukla 64*) beat Air India 180/4 in 20 overs (Manvinder Bisla 67, Naman Ojha 47, Yuvraj Singh 43*) by 10 wickets.

RBI Sports World 127/7 in 20 overs (Debrath Kumar 29, Kulwant Singh 3/24, Yuzi Chahal 2-19) lost to Reliance (1) 170/5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 95, Ambati Rayudu 53, Amit Mishra 2-11) by 43 runs.

State Bank of Travancore 108/8 in 20 overs (Raiphi Vincent Gomez 29, Ishwar Pandey 2-14, Rituraj Singh 2-20) lost to CAG 130/8 in 20 overs (Bervesh Shetty 63, Ankur Julka 30, CP Shahid 2-8) by 22 runs.

DY Patil (B) 167/3 in 16.2 overs (Shashank Singh 82*, Sarfaraz Khan 38) beat Jain Irrigation 165/7 in 20 overs (Utrvesh Patel 68*, Jay Bista 37, Shashank Singh 2-24) by 7 wickets.