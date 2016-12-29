Dwayne Bravo stretchered off after suffering an injury while fielding in the Big Bash League

Bravo suffered a hamstring injury while fielding for the Melbourne Renegades

Enigmatic West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo suffered an injury while fielding for his side Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League encounter against the Perth Scorchers at the Docklands in Melbourne.

The incident occurred in the 3rd ball of the 11th over of the match when former Australian spinner Brad Hogg was bowling to Michael Klinger. With the ball pitching short and wide outside the off stump, Klinger took full advantage and slashed it to deep point. On first sight, it looked like the ball was racing away to the boundary, but the brilliant athlete that he is, Dwayne Bravo dived and stopped the ball from reaching the boundary.

Unfortunately, his left leg got stuck in the turf just before he took off to dive and was left lying on the turf.

After a while, as the pain got worse, a stretcher was called for and Bravo was carried off the field as the fans applauded him.

The match went right down to the wire as the Scorchers won by 4 wickets. Earlier in the match, the Renegades posted a decent total of 148-8 in their allotted 20 overs with the top 5 batsmen, including Bravo providing worthy contributions with the bat. Bravo who is known for his variations in his bowling did not start off well today as he gave away 14 runs in his first over, after which he was removed from the attack.

The Renegades would have liked to use him in the final few overs of the match, but unfortunately, they were not able to, and instead Aaron Finch had to take up the responsibility of bowling the last over.

Shortly after Bravo was stretchered off, it was confirmed that he suffered a hamstring injury and would have to undergo scans tomorrow to determine the impact of his injury. The West Indian has played an integral role in his side’s first victory of the season against the Sydney Thunder where he took 2 wickets with the ball and scored 24 runs with the bat.

An experienced all-rounder in the shortest format of the game, Bravo’s absence would definitely be felt by the Renegades and they would be hoping for his recovery as soon as possible.