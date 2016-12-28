It was a challenge bowling to Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman says Mohammad Asif

Asif was banned from playing cricket for five years for a match-fixing scandal

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif has picked former Indian batting stalwarts Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman as technically the best before he was banned from bowling in international cricket for match-fixing.

Asif who was considered as a lethal pacer also spent jail time for being a part of the scandal.

"Dravid and Laxman were technically very good and could whip the ball from the off-stump to the onside flawlessly. It was a challenge bowling to them," Asif was quoted by PTI.

He also praised present Indian Test captain and prolific run getter Virat Kohli. "Virat is also technically very strong and that always makes it a difficult job for the bowler," he said.

The speedster also described how dangerous Virender Sehwag was and also spoke how he would try and keep him quiet.

"The secret was to keep him (Sehwag) tied up in his crease. Because he was a powerful stroke player once he got a chance to open his arms," he said.

Asif featured in 23 Test matches for Pakistan where he picked up 106 wickets. He will travel to the national cricket academy next month to work on his fitness and sharpening his skills.

"I will be going to the national cricket academy after the domestic season ends next month and I will be working on my fitness with the trainers and coaches there. So there will be no more problems with my fitness."

For the scandal, Asif had to spend 5 years in the wilderness and it was in October this year that he finally played a competitive game representing Water and Power Development Authority in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

A few days back he had said to India Today that he was still the best new-ball bowler in the country.

"If you waste the new ball than you are asking for trouble. In Test cricket in particular, no matter what the opposition or conditions, you have to make the new ball count. No one knows the art of exploiting the new ball better than me,” he had said.

Asif, who turned 34 on December 20 is still hopeful of a comeback in the Pakistan team and gave the example of Misbah Ul Haq who is still going strong at 42.

"All this talk about fitness and age I don't believe in that particularly when you have a 40-plus player in the national Test side and some in the late thirties,” he added.

“People say spinners mature with age and I believe it is the same with pace bowlers, they also become better and more lethal with age and experience. You can't even play in domestic cricket if you are not fit."

