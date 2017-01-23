Sarfraz Ahmed could be Pakistan's ODI captain, Azhar Ali could get Test mantle

The change in ODI captaincy could take place before the West Indies tour

Sarfraz has the backing of chief selector

What’s the story?

Pakistan cricket is in a state of flux, and according to few reports, Azhar Ali could be removed as ODI skipper, and wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed could take his place. However, Azhar would be given the mantle of the Test team once incumbent skipper Misbah-ul-Haq calls it quits.

Rumours are rife that chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Inzamam-ul-Haq has advised the chairman of the board Shaharyar Khan to appoint wicketkeeper Sarfaraz as captain of the ODI side before the team leaves for the tour of West Indies in March-April.

“Inzamam has tried to convince the PCB Chairman and other high officials off some radical changes required in the national team set-up after the disastrous tour to Australia,” quoted PTI.

In case you didn’t know...

Pakistan endured a tough series against New Zealand and were hammered in the Test series against Australia, following which there were widespread speculations around the future of Misbah as the captain of the Test side. Misbah himself did not seem too enthused about the prospect of leading the side for a very long time.

Apart from the Test fortunes, Pakistan have not done themselves any favour in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Currently, they are trailing 3-1 in the 5-match ODI series, and have been time and again been slammed by their own coach Mickey Arthur for their approach in ODI cricket.

The heart of the matter

Sarfraz who is the captain of the T20 side impressed one and all with his captaincy skills during the T20 series in England, and has been identified as the perfect candidate to take over the captaincy from Azhar Ali. He is an aggressive player and fits the bill perfectly as a player in the ODI set-up.

Azhar, who has been one of the most prolific batsmen for Pakistan in both ODI and Test series often finds himself stuck at the top of the order in the 50-over format, and this method has come under fire lately. However, he could be the ideal captain to step in as the Test skipper if the selectors want to move on from Misbah.

Apart from Misbah, the selectors and the PCB chief would have a talk with Younis Khan wherein they would discuss their future.

If reports are to be believed, the selectors want Misbah to continue as Test captain for the West Indies tour and then step down gracefully. Similarly, they want Younis to get to 10,000 Test runs before calling it a day.

However, Sarfraz would be appointed captain before the tour commences.

What next?

Pakistan have struggled in all formats and somewhere down the line, captaincy should be held accountable. These suggestions make a lot of sense going forward as both Sarfraz and Azhar are established players in the two formats which would help them make decisions.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Captaincy has always been a contentious decision in Pakistan cricket, and seldom have any appointments made without few feather being ruffled. However, if there is proper communication, things could reach an amicable conclusion which would be perfect for Pakistan cricket.