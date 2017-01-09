Virat Kohli becomes brand ambassador of smartphone manufacturer Gionee

The 28-year old joined Alia Bhatt as the face of the Chinese smartphone manufacturing company in the country.

What’s the story

India’s captain in all three formats, Virat Kohli welcomed the new year by being signed as the brand ambassador of smartphone manufacturing company, Gionee. He also took to Twitter to announce his latest tie-up.

In case you didn’t know

The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company, who is increasing its hold on Indian markets by the day, is aiming to install as many as 500 retail bases in the country to reach a wider audience. Kohli joined bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was made the first brand ambassador of the company in India last year.

Virat Kohli recently took over as the captain of the Indian team in all three formats after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from the limited-overs role, giving the 28-year old ample time to build a team for the 2019 World Cup.

The heart of the matter

Several companies, with their headquarters abroad, turn to India to tap the flourishing IT market. A number of Chinese smartphone companies have had a good run in India, having swooped in to cut the shares of other international rivals. A major part of their campaign has been to target the Indian population using popular celebrities as their point of promotion.

Virat Kohli, who has encountered a tremendous run of form in the last few seasons, is one of the most popular cricketers in the game right now. Apart from his talent, his fashion sense, aggressive and competitive demeanour as well as widespread social presence has seen him garner a plethora of fans all over the country.

Talking about his association, Kohli said "Gionee comes across as a brand that is fuelled by passion, determination and focus to innovate and perform and with all of this have it's heart in the right place by giving back to society".

What’s next

Kohli seems to be growing from strength to strength, both as a cricketer and as an icon in the country. Despite big names such as Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni ruling the market, the ‘Kohli brand’ has been a hit with the youth. With several other associations, including his own line of clothing, Wrogn, and his chain of fitness centres over the country, Kohli has made his presence felt in the Indian business circles. The graph is surely expected to go further up.

Sportskeeda’s take

The association of several Indian cricketers with prominent brands helps maintain a connect with the general public, which in turn acts as a promotion for the game and its celebrated entities. It also ensures that players, who have been performing well, get enough recognition in the public.

Kohli has tough competition in Ravichandran Ashwin, who is reported to become the highest endorsed Indian athlete by the end of this year, with ITW Blitz, the company that he recently tied-up with, intending to bring in as many as 15 new brands for the Indian off-spinner.