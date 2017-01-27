Warner reaches top spot, Pandya-Jadhav take massive leaps in latest ICC ODI rankings

Australia's David Warner overtook AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli to reach the top spot after twin tons against Pakistan.

Warner walks off after scoring 179 against Pakistan at Adelaide

After huge hundreds in the final two ODIs against Pakistan, David Warner has catapulted to the top of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen. He usurped the previous No.1, AB de Villiers, pushing the latter to the second spot, while Indian skipper Virat Kohli, earlier positioned at 2, slipped to third spot.

Warner blasted 130 in the Sydney ODI, and followed it up with a scintillating 179 at Adelaide, his career-best, en route to a record-breaking partnership with Travis Head, his opening partner, the biggest stand for Australia for any wicket in ODIs. In the process, he also became the first Aussie batsman to score four centuries in an Australian summer.

“It is a huge year for one-day cricket with the ICC Champions Trophy later this year and I am hoping I can take my good form into that tournament and help Australia lift the trophy for the third time,” Warner said after his landmark knock.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam, on the back of a 100 in the Adelaide ODI, broke into the top-10 for the first time, gaining five positions to reach the tenth spot.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, after scoring 134 against England at Cuttack (his first ODI century since October 2013), gained one place to rank 13, just one rung below injured Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who himself slid three places to accommodate other high-flyers. Shikhar Dhawan also stumbled two places to reach the 14th spot, joint with England’s Jos Buttler.

However, there were massive gains for Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya, India's rising stars in the middle order. Jadhav gained 57 slots to reach the 47th spot, while Pandya took a massive leap of 111 points to reach 132.

In the bowler’s rankings, Trent Boult maintained his top spot, but is being fast approached by Mitchell Starc, who gained two places to reach the second spot. Axar Patel, who wasn’t part of the recently concluded ODI series, slipped three places to fall out of the top-10. Amit Mishra and R Ashwin, on 14th and 19th spot respectively, are the only other Indians in the top-20.

ODI rankings for batsmen

No. Batsmen Ranking Points 1. David Warner (AUS) 880 2. AB de Villiers (SA) 861 3. Virat Kohli (IND) 852 4. Quinton de Kock (SA) 779 5. Kane Williamson (NZ) 770 6. Joe Root (ENG) 753 7. Hashim Amla (SA) 748 8. Steve Smith (AUS) 740 9. Martin Guptill (NZ) 735 10. Babar Azam (PAK) 733

ODI rankings for bowlers