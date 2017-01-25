What goes through the mind of a bowler when studying AB de Villiers' wagon wheel

From calling FBI Special Agents to invoking PCB Act, this guy can make you do a lot of weird things.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 08:18 IST

AB de Villiers helped Bhuvneshwar Kumar register the third worst figures in ODIs

These are a few terms which AB de Villiers instantly evokes – dynamic, freakish and mind blowing. Some of his shots not only serve as a delight for spectators but also leave the bowlers perplexed. After intense discussion with the captain and field placements adjusted to pin-point precision, the South African batsman nonchalantly targets those vacant areas where fielders cannot be placed.

For example: Here is a glimpse of de Villiers’ wagon wheel during his record-breaking 44-ball 149 against West Indies in Johannesburg.

16 - AB de Villiers hit 16 sixes in his 149, the joint-most in an ODI innings. Here is his wagon wheel. Smashed. pic.twitter.com/0CKK18UzCY — OptaJim (@OptaJim) January 18, 2015

Now, let us take a look at five interesting thoughts that go inside a bowler’s mind when he goes through de Villiers’ confounding wagon wheel.

(Disclaimer: As you would probably guess upon reading the article, this feature is meant to be taken in a lighter vein and intended purely for humorous purposes.)

#5 Contact those two FBI Special Agents

Is he an alien who makes the bat do all sorts of things?

After spotting the lines creeping towards unprecedented territories or extending beyond the fence, the first thought in a bowler’s head would relate to de Villiers’ anatomy. Is this guy for real? Or has he come from another planet? Perhaps, a call to FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully would help clear all doubts (for those who have no idea what I am talking about, google ‘The X-Files’).

Is there anybody better than them when it comes to dealing with aliens? However, it must be admitted that the duo never actually captured anyone from outside the planet. Then again, this guy de Villiers should make for a worthy first.