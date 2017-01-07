Who Said What: World reacts to Australia's 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan

Australia were emphatic in their win on Saturday.

The Australian Cricket Team completed a 3-0 whitewash

Australia completed a 3-0 whitewash over Pakistan after defeating them by 220 runs in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Joh Hazlewood proved to be the pick of the Australian fast bowlers with 3 wickets and was well supported by Stephen O’Keffe who took two wickets.

Australian skipper Steve Smith was expectedly a delighted man, stating the performance put by the team in the last three Tests were what the team was all about.

"These last three, that's what we're about, we want to score big runs, bowl well, we've held our catches. All the bowlers have done a terrific job. A lot of credit to Pakistan, they'e played some very good cricket this series."

Misbah-Ul-Haq, on the other hand, was dejected about his side’s performance and admitted that he and his side were outplayed throughout the series.

"It was a tough series, credit to Australian side. Outplayed us in every department. Utilised the conditions very well. A lot of youngsters in our team performing. That experience will lift them. Some good positives. The way we played at the Gabba gave us self-belief. We were really hurt in the MCG, difficult to take, you get demoralised by those sort of defeats. Overall, a lot of positives for Pakistan. A great place to learn a lot as an Asian side,” he said.

Here’s how social media reacted to the news:

Pat Cummins

Great 3-0 series win. Herculean efforts from @mstarc56 and Hazelwood. More overs bowled in Aus test summer than any other Aus quick before. — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) January 7, 2017

Michael Vaughan

Tremendous series Win for the Aussies ... The changes have made a huge difference ... #Bugger #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 7, 2017

Mohammad Kaif

After fighting wonderfully well in the first test,Pakistan surrendering meekly in last two.Bowling let them down more than batting#AusvsPak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 7, 2017

Damien Fleming

It's all over

Hazelwood get edge to Birdy at gully

can bowl,bat and sub catch

Plenty of positives this #AUSvPAK

Handscomb, Renshaw — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) January 7, 2017

James Faulkner

Great 3-0 series win boys — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) January 7, 2017

Harsha Bhogle