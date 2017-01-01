20 hottest prospects to look out for in 2017 - Part 2 (15 - 11)

Part two of the four-part series that highlights the hottest prospects that will emerge in 2017.

by Ayaz Moez Ali Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jan 2017, 15:28 IST

Lewis Cook made his first start for Bournemouth against Manchester United

The aim of this article, part of a four-part series is to determine the top 20 prospects that are primed to either have a breakthrough 2017 and/or have a year that will determine their future. To do so, a few criteria have been considered. Firstly, there is no specific age criteria but all are young players.

Secondly, all the players that have already been in the limelight in the past or are already at a good level with their club with no transfer on the cards that will evolve their careers. Some of these players are – Leon Goretzka, Max Meyer, Bernardo Silva, Ante Coric, Youri Tielemans, Marko Pjaca and Piotr Zielinski.

Following the list of the 20 hottest prospects to look out for in 2017 – Part 1 (20 – 16), here’s the list from 15 to 11.

#15 Lewis Cook – Bournemouth

Probably one of the unknown faces in this list but certainly held in high regard at youth levels of English football is Lewis Cook. Born and raised in Yorkshire, Cook was a part of the youth academy of the local giants, Leeds United, since the age of 7. A rapid progression in the youth academy followed and at the age of just 17, he made his debut as a 64th-minute substitute against Millwall on the opening day of the 2014-15 season.

Cook was a member of a young and developing Leeds squad which included the likes of Sam Byram, now at West Ham, and Alex Mowatt, and their performances caught the eye of Premier League clubs. Within two years, two of the three made the leap to the first division while Mowatt is heavily touted to follow soon.

In the two years he spent in the first team at Leeds, the central midfielder amassed 88 appearances across all competitions. The teenager does not resemble the iconic English central midfielders of recent times like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes and neither is he similar to the recently emerged Dele Alli.

These four were or are a brutal force in front of goal, but Cook possesses very little goal threat. Out of the two goals he did score for Leeds, one was a 35-yard screamer against Fulham and was voted as the goal of the season.

Cook’s personal laurels aren’t restricted to that, though. He was awarded the Football League Player of the Year last season, following in the footsteps of players like the aforementioned Dele Alli and Gareth Bale. He was also declared the Football League’s Championship Apprentice of the Year for the 2014 – 2015 season and Leeds United’s Young Player of the Year for two seasons in a row.

Bournemouth have splurged an initial £6 million on the youngster and hold him in high esteem for the future. Although chances this season have been limited, the potential is immense and a breakthrough year in a club that encourages youth promotion is inevitable.

The youngster has a role model in front of him for a year in Jack Wilshere, who has faced his troubles and various injuries to finally have a positive injury-free year so far. Cook should take the advantage of the situation he will find himself in once Wilshere departs for Arsenal next season.