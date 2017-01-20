Five fittest players in world football

@TheKopiteLad by Taha Memon Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jan 2017, 11:40 IST

Valencia is a beast on the field

The game of football is not just about skill and trickery; without attributes like endurance, stamina, and willpower, completing even half an hour of the game is a monumental task.

For players playing at the top level, fitness is probably the most important quality that they need to have. Footballers spend hours on the training ground and in the gym to tone their bodies to physically take the toll of playing football week in, week out.

While players have to be fit in order to play at the elite level, some players are fitter than others. Here, we look at five of the fittest players in world football right now:

#5 Antonio Valencia

There are many words to describe Antonio Valencia of Manchester United, but the word best suited for him would be – ‘beast’.

The Ecuadorian is well built and has incredible upper body strength. Valencia a physical presence on the field but also covers the ground quickly when tracking back or darting forward.

This season, the full-back has played 23 games for his club and has been one of the most important players for the Red Devils.

Valencia’s running and his tracking back ability, as well as his well-timed tackles, are very important for Manchester United. He wins 2.4 tackles per game and intercepts more than 1.5 times per 90 minutes.

The right-back is heavily built, with arms like pipes and, this season, he has barely let any man go through him while playing in United’s back four. Mourinho has become increasingly reliant on him and his performances have earned the 31-year-old a new one-year contract.