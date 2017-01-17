5 Footballers who can play Agent xXx

With xXx- The Return of Xander Cage hitting Indian theatres, we take a look at a few footballers who could play the role of the super spy.

by Kevin Ronith Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 13:07 IST

Vin Diesel has once again brought back the xXx franchise from the ashes

xXx - The Return of Xander Cage is the third instalment in the popular xXx franchise, starring Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The story revolves around stuntman cum extreme sports enthusiast who turns spy for the National Security Agency.

Vin Diesel has once again brought back the xXx franchise from the ashes, after the second instalment which had Ice Cube in the lead role bombed at the box office. With an increased budget and a new director, xXx - The Return of Xander Cage is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film has garnered more attention with Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone playing a prominent role in the movie.

Even FC Barcelona superstar, Neymar Jr has a brief cameo in the movie and is enough to pull football fans to the cinemas. In case Vin Diesel decides to step down as Agent xXx anytime in the future, let’s take a look at few famous footballers who could play the role.

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

To become a spy, an individual requires all the characteristics to outwit, outsmart and outmuscle the enemy and Zlatan Ibrahimovic definitely has all of these features. The Swedish footballer can walk right into the shoes of Agent xXx, because as we know, he doesn’t do auditions.

Given his narcissistic character, Zlatan mirrors the image Vin Diesel had brought to the movie in the first part. Not to forget his Taekwondo skills, the man got his black belt just at the age of 17 years! Bad guys would definitely not want to be messing with this man.

All spies have many enemies they made over the years, and Ibrahimovic has a similar case, having made enemies with a few former managers and teammates in the past. You can also call him a philosopher at times with his witty quotes.