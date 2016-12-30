5 most hilarious moments of 2016

A look at some of the funniest moments of 2016.

@Fletcherlad by Keyur Prabhu Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2016, 00:54 IST

Alan Pardew shows off his moves(Image: Mirror)

Football, for all its high intensity and professionalism, is still a sport best enjoyed by the fans in a pub or in the stands drinking their favourite beer. Sometimes it’s not the wins that are as memorable as the antics of the managers or players on as well as off the field.

Every team has at least one player who is loved by the fans as much for his performances as for his tomfoolery. Even the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo have engaged in some comedic activities on the field. Here, we look at the 5 most hilarious footballing moments of 2016:

#5 Alan Pardew dance

Alan Pardew has been a divisive figure amongst the fans wherever he goes. He is best known for taking an average Newcastle team to Europe and also later, nearly relegating them.

His antics are as famous as his tactics. The Englishman once called Manuel Pellegrini “An old c**t” right in the middle of a match. This year, however, he outdid himself. In the FA Cup final against Manchester United, Crystal Palace looked lost and without any inspiration. In the second half, Pardew brought on Puncheon to liven things up.

Within minutes, Puncheon scored a goal which seemed destined to be the winner in a historic win for Crystal Palace.

However, the limelight was stolen by the manager, Pardew, himself. He celebrated the goal with an almost repugnant but extremely hilarious dance. A football field is possibly the only place on earth where you will find a man in his 50s trying something as ridiculous as that completely on instinct.

What made this even funnier is the fact that, minutes later, Mata equalised and later, 10-man Manchester United went on to win the FA Cup following Lingard’s exquisite goal in the dying minutes. Now, after being sacked by Crystal Palace last week, Pardew will be remorsefully looking back at the embarrassing celebration that stole the show at Wembley.