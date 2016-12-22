Cristiano Ronaldo's five worst moments

Ronaldo has had quite a few moments to forget

The rate at which Cristiano Ronaldo has gone from strength to strength, one could be forgiven for forgetting that the Portugal and Real Madrid talisman is actually 31 years old; turning 32 next February.

If there’s one thing that the forward is very good at, it’s being able to adapt every facet of his game to always give his best out on the pitch; he started his career out as a pure left-winger, before transitioning into an inverted left-winger before eventually beginning to fill out at center-forward.

His sheer dedication and athleticism have ensured that his storied career has been marked by remarkable highs and triumphs - from winning the Champions League thrice with United and Real Madrid, the European Championships with Portugal and most recently, winning his 4th Ballon d’Or.

However, he has had his fair share of agonising and gut-wrenching moments as well and instances that he would gladly like to erase from an otherwise exemplary footballing career.

Here, we take a look at 5 of Ronaldo’s worst ever moments on the field:

#5 His apparent annoyance at his teammates scoring

While you can write off a lot of Ronaldo’s reactions on the pitch for having to do with the heat of the moment, we simply cannot ignore that on numerous occasions the Portuguese has looked mightily annoyed when one of his Real Madrid teammates have put the ball into the back of the net.

In a 2-0 win against Levante in March 2015, Ronaldo saw his goal-bound effort cleared off the line, only for Gareth Bale to then knock it in; he did not seem overly-pleased about that.

That could have been considered as a one-off, but hardly a month later, in April 2015, he did the same thing once again when Alvaro Arbeloa denied him an easy tap-in. His reaction was made to look even worse by the fact that it was Arbeloa’s first league goal in almost 5 years.

Ronaldo is as fiercely competitive as they come and while it’s okay to be annoyed or angered once in a while, it definitely paints you in a bad light when you behave in a way that goes against the spirit of what is essentially a team game.