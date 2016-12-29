50 top players who earn less in a week than what Carlos Tevez earns in a day

@falsewinger by Sripad Stats 29 Dec 2016, 21:01 IST

The Chinese clubs spending spree continues with Carlos Tevez signing for Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua. The Chinese side, managed by Gus Poyet, reportedly paid £40 million to Boca Juniors to sign the striker.

Reports in the media suggest that the Argentine striker is set to become the world's highest paid footballer, overtaking the likes of Lavezzi, Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Barcelona were set to make Messi the world’s highest paid player but with Tevez getting such a huge contract, that just might not happen.

The contract details that have been leaked suggest that the former Manchester United and Manchester City star will be taking home a massive £2.86 million a month! That means he will be earning £660,000 per week!

The breakdown of his wages at Shanghai Shenhua:

£34.32 million a year

£2.86 million a month

£660,000 a week

£94,200 a day

£3,920 an hour

£65 a minute

Carlos Tevez's £94,200 a day contract means he will be earning a lot more in a day than what most players earn in an entire week! So many world class players earn less than £94,000 a week and some earn just a little more than that.

Here is a list of 50 top players who make the list:

Player Name Weekly Wages Jordi Alba £90,000 Sadio Mané £90,000 Jeremy Mathieu £90,000 Gael Clichy £90,000 Pablo Zabaleta £90,000 Fernandinho £90,000 Granit Xhaka £90,000 Shkodran Mustafi £90,000 Nemanja Matic £90,000 Memphis Depay £90,000 Santi Cazorla £90,000 Javier Pastore £85,450 Douglas Costa £85,450 Arda Turan £85,000 Gary Cahill £85,000 Aleksander Kolarov £85,000 Raphael Varane £80,000 Marouane Fellaini £80,000 Michael Carrick £80,000 Andre Gomes £80,000 Marcelo £80,000 Alvaro Morata £80,000 Bacary Sagna £80,000 Chris Smalling £80,000 Jerome Boateng £ 76,910 Marquinhos £76,910 David Alaba £ 76,910 Thiago Alcantra £ 76,910 Eric Bailly £75,000 Ander Herrera £75,000 Ivan Rakitic £75,000 Laurent Koscielny £75,000 Philippe Coutinho £75,000 Daley Blind £75,000 Antonio Valencia £70,000 Luke Shaw £70,000 Marcos Rojo £70,000 Cesar Azpilicueta £70,000 Thiago Motta £68,320 Lucas Moura £68,000 Anthony Martial £65,000 Hatem Ben Arfa £64,000 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen £60,000 Isco £60,000 Keylor Navas £55,000 Hector Bellerin £50,000 Paulo Dybala £49,230 Patrice Evra £41,150 Samuel Umtiti £40,000 Daniel Carvajal £35,000

This is a list of 50 top players but it’s not the end of it. The list goes on and on and the question arises “How much is too much?”