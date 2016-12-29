Write an Article

50 top players who earn less in a week than what Carlos Tevez earns in a day

Carlos Tevez is set to earn a whopping 94,200 pounds a day

by Sripad
29 Dec 2016
World’s Highest Paid Player!

The Chinese clubs spending spree continues with Carlos Tevez signing for Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua. The Chinese side, managed by Gus Poyet, reportedly paid £40 million to Boca Juniors to sign the striker.

Reports in the media suggest that the Argentine striker is set to become the world's highest paid footballer, overtaking the likes of Lavezzi, Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Barcelona were set to make Messi the world’s highest paid player but with Tevez getting such a huge contract, that just might not happen.

The contract details that have been leaked suggest that the former Manchester United and Manchester City star will be taking home a massive £2.86 million a month! That means he will be earning £660,000 per week!

The breakdown of his wages at Shanghai Shenhua:

£34.32 million a year
£2.86 million a month
£660,000 a week
£94,200 a day
£3,920 an hour
£65 a minute

Carlos Tevez's £94,200 a day contract means he will be earning a lot more in a day than what most players earn in an entire week! So many world class players earn less than £94,000 a week and some earn just a little more than that.

Here is a list of 50 top players who make the list:

Player Name

Weekly Wages

Jordi Alba£90,000
Sadio Mané £90,000
Jeremy Mathieu£90,000
Gael Clichy£90,000
Pablo Zabaleta£90,000
Fernandinho£90,000
Granit Xhaka£90,000
Shkodran Mustafi£90,000
Nemanja Matic£90,000
Memphis Depay£90,000
Santi Cazorla£90,000
Javier Pastore£85,450
Douglas Costa£85,450
Arda Turan£85,000
Gary Cahill£85,000
Aleksander Kolarov£85,000
Raphael Varane£80,000
Marouane Fellaini£80,000
Michael Carrick£80,000
Andre Gomes£80,000
Marcelo£80,000
Alvaro Morata£80,000
Bacary Sagna£80,000
Chris Smalling£80,000
Jerome Boateng£76,910
Marquinhos£76,910
David Alaba£76,910
Thiago Alcantra£76,910
Eric Bailly£75,000
Ander Herrera£75,000
Ivan Rakitic£75,000
Laurent Koscielny£75,000
Philippe Coutinho£75,000
Daley Blind£75,000
Antonio Valencia£70,000
Luke Shaw£70,000
Marcos Rojo£70,000
Cesar Azpilicueta£70,000
Thiago Motta£68,320
Lucas Moura£68,000
Anthony Martial£65,000
Hatem Ben Arfa£64,000
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen£60,000
Isco£60,000
Keylor Navas£55,000
Hector Bellerin£50,000
Paulo Dybala£49,230
Patrice Evra£41,150
Samuel Umtiti£40,000
Daniel Carvajal£35,000

This is a list of 50 top players but it’s not the end of it. The list goes on and on and the question arises “How much is too much?”

