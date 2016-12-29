50 top players who earn less in a week than what Carlos Tevez earns in a day
Carlos Tevez is set to earn a whopping 94,200 pounds a day
The Chinese clubs spending spree continues with Carlos Tevez signing for Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua. The Chinese side, managed by Gus Poyet, reportedly paid £40 million to Boca Juniors to sign the striker.
Reports in the media suggest that the Argentine striker is set to become the world's highest paid footballer, overtaking the likes of Lavezzi, Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Barcelona were set to make Messi the world’s highest paid player but with Tevez getting such a huge contract, that just might not happen.
Also read: Ezequiel Lavezzi beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become highest paid player
The contract details that have been leaked suggest that the former Manchester United and Manchester City star will be taking home a massive £2.86 million a month! That means he will be earning £660,000 per week!
The breakdown of his wages at Shanghai Shenhua:
£34.32 million a year
£2.86 million a month
£660,000 a week
£94,200 a day
£3,920 an hour
£65 a minute
Carlos Tevez's £94,200 a day contract means he will be earning a lot more in a day than what most players earn in an entire week! So many world class players earn less than £94,000 a week and some earn just a little more than that.
Here is a list of 50 top players who make the list:
Player Name
Weekly Wages
|Jordi Alba
|£90,000
|Sadio Mané
|£90,000
|Jeremy Mathieu
|£90,000
|Gael Clichy
|£90,000
|Pablo Zabaleta
|£90,000
|Fernandinho
|£90,000
|Granit Xhaka
|£90,000
|Shkodran Mustafi
|£90,000
|Nemanja Matic
|£90,000
|Memphis Depay
|£90,000
|Santi Cazorla
|£90,000
|Javier Pastore
|£85,450
|Douglas Costa
|£85,450
|Arda Turan
|£85,000
|Gary Cahill
|£85,000
|Aleksander Kolarov
|£85,000
|Raphael Varane
|£80,000
|Marouane Fellaini
|£80,000
|Michael Carrick
|£80,000
|Andre Gomes
|£80,000
|Marcelo
|£80,000
|Alvaro Morata
|£80,000
|Bacary Sagna
|£80,000
|Chris Smalling
|£80,000
|Jerome Boateng
|£76,910
|Marquinhos
|£76,910
|David Alaba
|£76,910
|Thiago Alcantra
|£76,910
|Eric Bailly
|£75,000
|Ander Herrera
|£75,000
|Ivan Rakitic
|£75,000
|Laurent Koscielny
|£75,000
|Philippe Coutinho
|£75,000
|Daley Blind
|£75,000
|Antonio Valencia
|£70,000
|Luke Shaw
|£70,000
|Marcos Rojo
|£70,000
|Cesar Azpilicueta
|£70,000
|Thiago Motta
|£68,320
|Lucas Moura
|£68,000
|Anthony Martial
|£65,000
|Hatem Ben Arfa
|£64,000
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|£60,000
|Isco
|£60,000
|Keylor Navas
|£55,000
|Hector Bellerin
|£50,000
|Paulo Dybala
|£49,230
|Patrice Evra
|£41,150
|Samuel Umtiti
|£40,000
|Daniel Carvajal
|£35,000
This is a list of 50 top players but it’s not the end of it. The list goes on and on and the question arises “How much is too much?”