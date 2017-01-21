Arsenal's 1989 title triumph to be made into Hollywood movie

Going into the last game of the season at Anfield, Arsenal needed to win by a 2-goal margin against Liverpool to clinch the title.

by gaurav.krishnan News 21 Jan 2017, 10:54 IST

The 1988-89 title race had one of the most dramatic endings ever in football history

What’s the story?

Arsenal’s dramatic title win in May 1989, in the last game of the season at Anfield against Liverpool, is going to be turned into a Hollywood movie. US Box Office heavyweights Universal Pictures are making a documentary movie of the story behind Arsenal’s 2-0 victory against Liverpool to win the 1989 title.

In case you didn’t know..

Liverpool and Arsenal were going head-to-head in the entire season in 1988/89, and it looked like the title would go to Liverpool on the last day of the season. Arsenal had suffered a slight end-of-season collapse and period of uncertainty after they lost to 2-1 at home to Derby County and then drew 2-2 against Wimbledon in their last home game of the season.

Going into the last game of the season at Anfield, Arsenal needed to win by a 2-goal margin against Liverpool to clinch the title. The league’s then top scorer Alan Smith put Arsenal ahead early in the second half but it wasn’t until Michael Thomas scored a late goal with the last kick of the season that they finally won the league title. That trophy was Arsenal’s first English top-division title in 18 years (after 1971) and they ended a period of Liverpool dominance.

The heart of the matter

Universal Pictures are making a documentary movie which will centre around that game and the build up to it, including motorway delays that caused Arsenal fans to miss kick-off, along with the background story of the entire season.

Arsenal won the title in the last game of the season at Anfield against Liverpool against all odds, winning the league by virtue of more goals scored with both teams tied on goal difference and points.

Former Arsenal manager George Graham, who was managing the club then, and his squad that won the title on that day are being filmed next week for the production. While Michael Thomas, Alan Smith, John Lukic and Lee Dixon have also been invited for the filming process.

What’s next?

The news of the movie comes after the news of Jamie Vardy’s story also being turned into a movie. ‘I Believe in Miracles’ – A documentary film of Brian Clough’s success in making Nottingham Forest European Champions has already been made and these two films are following suit.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is a brilliant idea for a movie, especially since not many fans from around the world know about the 1988/89 season in England. The Premier League and the globalisation of the English game happened much later, so for fans from around the globe to get an idea of how different football was back then.

The story of that season and the build up to the final game will surely make a compelling watch.