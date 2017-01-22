Cristiano Ronaldo issues heartfelt plea for Syrian orphan, Haidar, seeking refuge in the United Kingdom

Ronaldo sent a message of support to the embattled Syrian lad, Haidar, as he seeks to restart his life.

Cristiano Ronaldo is man known to expand his attentions much beyond the myopic view many of us believe him to have. This time Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message of support to a boy named Haidar who had been orphaned in Syria after an ISIS bomb exploded on the truck he was traveling in with his parents.

“I am happy to hear you are well and wish you all the best for your future wherever you may live. Follow your dreams and work hard to make them come true.”

Haidar survived the terror attack because his mom Leila and dad Hussein shielded him as the bomb exploded. Young Haidar barely survived the truly traumatic incident and after intensive care, he has been trying to emigrate to the United Kingdom, London to be specific, where his uncle Mohammed and aunt Layal are settled.

Young Haidar and his dad were massive Real Madrid fan, and his uncle recounts how the first thing he asked for was his Real Madrid shirt. This is where Real Madrid’s, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s human side.

In fact, Haidar and Mohammed were flown to Madrid as Real’s guests where the two met the young lad’s favourite footballer – Cristiano Ronaldo. Just watch the video, and you realise just how much joy and relief a footballer of Ronaldo’s standing provides to the average fan. As Haidar’s uncle said – “When Ronaldo came to see Haidar, his face erupted in joy. Cristiano was so lovely to him.”

The family have filed an appeal to allow Haidar to stay in London, and a verdict is expected sometime this fortnight. Their Lawyer Richard Roberts said, “It’s not just about emotions, I believe he should be allowed to live in Britain with his relatives.” Common sense dictates that a just judgment would work in favour of the poor kid.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s heartening gesture is a step in the right direction. Footballers are much more than just players who kick a ball around the confines of a green pitch and wield a power and influence that can do so much good in a world that is at constant war with itself.

