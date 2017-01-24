Cristiano Ronaldo misses Real Madrid training ahead of Copa del Rey clash

The 31-year-old complained of pain during the game against Malaga

by Rohit Viswanathan News 24 Jan 2017, 16:09 IST

Ronaldo is a doubt

What’s the story?

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo is a major injury concern for the club after he missed training yesterday. The player was struggling for form in the win over Malaga over the weekend, having to play with pain.

He complained of struggling with a niggling injury during that game and those fears have now elevated after he missed training on Monday. Madrid have to play the second leg of their Copa del Rey clash against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

He now joins a long list of absentees which also include high profile players like Luka Modric and Marcelo. He now faces a race against time to be fit for both the Copa del Rey as well as the La Liga fixture over the weekend.

In case you didn’t know...

Despite being named the world’s best player at the end of 2016, Ronaldo has been the subject of boos from Real Madrid fans after his poor performance in the last few games. He did not look up to speed in the game against Sevilla when they lost 2-1.

Even after earning a hard-fought victory against Malaga, the fans were very upset over the team’s performance. Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s top scorer this season but is two behind current joint Pichichi leaders Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo’s form could be attributed to the pain he complained about during their last match against Malaga. With Gareth Bale still injured and two more first teamers in Luka Modric and Marcelo also on the sidelines, another star player succumbing to injury is the last thing Zidane needs.

The Portuguese was scheduled to have a fitness test on Monday morning but that did not take place either. Zidane cannot afford to lose any more of his stars. The shortage of players during the training session meant Enzo Zidane was once again called up to the first team.

What’s next?

Real Madrid play two games back to back this week. They first travel to Balaídos for the second leg against Celta Vigo. Zidane’s men will have to try and overcome a 2-1 home loss which is not going to be an easy task.

They have to then face Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu this weekend where nothing but a win will do. Considering the chasing pack, where Sevilla and Barcelona are just 2 and 3 points behind Los Blancos respectively, they cannot slip up at this particular moment.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Zinedine Zidane’s mettle as a manager will be tested more so than ever with all the injury problems. He will hope Ronaldo will at least be available for the game against Sociedad this weekend even if he misses the Copa del Rey second leg.